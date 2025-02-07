Home
Friday, February 7, 2025
My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX Senior Consulting Editor Vineet Malhotra, 21-year-old Pradeep Singh from Jaraut Village in Punjab shared the painful story of his journey to America and his sudden deportation back to India.

My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive

From Dreams to Disillusionment: Pradeep Singh’s Painful Deportation Story


In an exclusive interview with NewsX Senior Consulting Editor Vineet Malhotra, 21-year-old Pradeep Singh from Jaraut Village in Punjab shared the painful story of his journey to America and his sudden deportation back to India. Pradeep’s family had sold their land and taken a hefty loan of Rs 41 lakh, investing everything to send him abroad in hopes of a better future. But just 15 days after reaching the United States, his dreams were shattered as he was deported.

The news has devastated his family. His mother and grandmother, who had placed all their hopes in his success, have locked themselves inside the house, unable to cope with the shock. His maternal uncle, Rajindra Singh, has stepped in to help, offering the family emotional and financial support during this difficult time.

Pradeep’s story highlights the emotional toll of illegal immigration and the heartbreaking consequences faced by families who risk everything for a chance at a better life. Despite the immense sacrifice, the toll on Pradeep and his family is immense. While Pradeep’s journey has ended in disappointment, his tale is a reflection of the difficult reality many deported immigrants face, and the aftermath left behind for their families.

As we watch Pradeep’s story unfold, it serves as a reminder of the personal struggles behind the headlines of illegal immigration, and the emotional and financial scars that linger long after the journey has ended.

US DEPORTEE PRADEEP SINGH

