‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

In an emotional interview with NewsX, Syed Raheem — a survivor of the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts in Hyderabad — broke down.

Over a decade after twin blasts tore through Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar area in 2013, claiming 18 lives and injuring over 150, survivor Syed Raheem still bears the emotional and physical scars of that horrific evening.

In an emotional interview with NewsX, Syed Raheem — a survivor of the 2013 Dilsukhnagar twin bomb blasts in Hyderabad — broke down while recalling the horrors of that day. Over a decade has passed, and although a verdict has now been reached, Raheem says the pain and injustice still linger.

“Mujhe to bahut khushi hai, magar masoom jaanon ki… masoom log inteqal ho gaye.” (“I am very happy, but innocent lives… innocent people passed away.”)

Raheem remembered the gruesome scene — children and adults alike, their bodies torn apart. “Pura tukde-tukde ho gaye jism ke… haathon ke, pairon ke, saron ke.” (“Bodies were completely torn apart… hands, legs, heads.”) It’s been 12 years now, soon to be 13, since the attack that killed 18 people and injured over 150.

He says justice has been elusive. “Un logon ko insaaf barabar nahi hua jab Congress ki government hi rahi.” (“Those people didn’t receive proper justice when Congress was in power.”)

“My Whole Body Was Damaged” — Survivor Shares His Pain

Raheem, now physically disabled and battling multiple illnesses, after the Gokul Chat blast, said he has been fighting a lonely battle for justice and dignity. He spoke candidly about his physical condition.

“Mera pura jism pura damage ho gaya.” (“My whole body was completely damaged.”) His body still carries the trauma — he says he has four major illnesses, including cancer, ulcers, and shrapnel lodged in his brain and eyes.

He’s also been financially ruined. “Mere paas government health card nahi thi, ghar nahi tha, finance support nahi hai.” (“I didn’t have a government health card, no home, no financial support.”) He adds that he is raising his children, running a small beauty parlour to survive.

Raheem shared how each year he puts up banners with Bharat Mata’s photo at the blast sites — Mecca Masjid, Gokul Chat, Lumbini Park, and Dilsukhnagar — to honor the victims. “Main insaaf ke liye lad raha hoon, sahab.” (“I’m fighting for justice, sir.”)

No Peace Until All the Guilty Are Punished, Says Raheem

Although the recent verdict offers some relief, Raheem says real justice will only be served when the culprits are given the death penalty. “Nyaay tab hoga jab yeh log faansi ke phande pe pahunch jayenge.” (“Justice will only be done when these people are hanged.”)

He’s determined to take the fight further — all the way to the Supreme Court. “Main Supreme Court ja raha hoon… insaaf poochte bol ke bol rahe hain.” (“I’m going to the Supreme Court… we’re asking for justice, they are saying.”)

Still Living With Trauma, Disease, and No Support

Raheem says the pain is far from over — emotionally, physically, and financially. His life has not been the same since that day. “Mere ko chaar bimariyaan hai… brain mein tukde hain, aankh mein bhi tukde hain.” (“I have four illnesses… there are fragments in my brain, fragments in my eye too.”)

He says he was left with nothing — no help from the government, no home, no income. He survives with the support of his children. “Baccha bachcha paar kya hai yeh 45,000 hai tala rehna mere hisaab nahi hua.” (“Each child has gone through hell… this ₹45,000 doesn’t cover anything.”)

Calls for Government Action and Supreme Court Appeal

Raheem called on the Modi government to look into his situation personally. “Modi sahab ko bhi jaana hai… mera haal dekho sahab.” (“Modi sir must see… look at my condition, sir.”)

He urged for greater security and justice systems. “Yahan to gali-gali mein camera lagaye… CV Anand sahab acche hai.” (“Now they’ve put cameras in every street… CV Anand sir is good.”) But he reminded viewers that justice must reach the masterminds, some of whom are still at large in Pakistan.

“Riyaz Bhatkal jaise log Pakistan mein hain… kya aap chaheinge Pakistan unko wapas de?” (“People like Riyaz Bhatkal are still in Pakistan… Would you want Pakistan to return them?”)

Raheem doesn’t understand how such terrorists can’t be caught. “Riyaz Bhatkal ko nahi pakad sakte? Ganja pakad rahe hain, sona pakad rahe hain, woh ek bande ko nahi pakad sakte?” (“They’re catching ganja, catching gold… but can’t catch that one man?”)

He demanded their properties be seized and distributed to the poor. “Hum log jaisa tadap rahe hain… un log ki property jo bhi hai, puri leke gareebon ko baant dena.” (“We are suffering so much… take all their property and give it to the poor.”)

“Even One Eye, One Hand Should Be Taken From Them”

Raheem’s anger at the lack of decisive action against terrorists was palpable. He expressed admiration for law enforcement officers who took bold steps in the past and called for similar action now.

In a chilling reflection, he said, “Un log bhi ek aankh nikaal dena… ek pair, ek haath nikaal dena.” (“Even one eye, one leg, one hand should be taken from them.”) If they aren’t hanged, Raheem says, they should be thrown on the streets.

He referred to the 2019 Hyderabad encounter led by officer Sajjanar after the gangrape and murder case. “Woh aisa hai na officer number one… Sajjanar maloom hoga aapko.” (“He’s that kind of officer… Sajjanar, you must know him.”)

Still Seeking Justice, Still in Pain

As the interview ended, Raheem grew increasingly emotional, barely able to hold back tears. He said he was deeply disturbed and hoped for nothing more than true justice. “Main bahut pareshan hoon, sahab.” (“I’m very troubled, sir.”)

Though the recent verdict offered some relief for Raheem and others like him, true peace will only come when every perpetrator is brought to justice — not just in court, but in the eyes of every victim who still carries the wounds of that dark day.

