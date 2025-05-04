Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Singh emphasized India’s firm stance against terrorism and said that the country would not only pursue the attackers but also those operating behind the scenes.

‘My Responsibility To Ensure Security’ Rajnath Singh Warns ‘Befitting Reply’ To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday issued a strong warning to India’s enemies in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, vowing a "befitting reply" to anyone who dares to harm the nation.


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday issued a strong warning to India’s enemies in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region, vowing a “befitting reply” to anyone who dares to harm the nation.

Speaking at the Sanskriti Jagran Mahotsav in Delhi, Singh said, “As Defence Minister, it is my responsibility to ensure the security of the country’s borders along with my soldiers. It is my duty to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country.”

His statement comes amid growing tensions with Pakistan, which has been accused of masterminding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. In response, Pakistan has reportedly put its armed forces and security agencies on high alert, fearing possible retaliation from India.

India Stands United Against Terrorism: Singh

Singh emphasized India’s firm stance against terrorism and said that the country would not only pursue the attackers but also those operating behind the scenes.

“We will not only reach those who have perpetrated this attack but also those who conspired from the shadows. India stands united against terror and follows a zero-tolerance policy,” he asserted.

PM Modi’s Commitment to National Security Highlighted

The Defence Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to national security, lauding his leadership in past military responses such as the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot air strikes, which were carried out in response to Pakistan-backed terror attacks.

“PM Modi’s work ethic and perseverance are unmatched. Under his leadership, India has shown that it will not sit back when attacked,” Singh added.

The April 22 attack in the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam has intensified calls for justice and stirred national outrage. PM Modi had earlier vowed that those responsible would be “tracked, identified, and punished beyond imagination.”

Top Indian leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, have been reviewing the situation closely, fueling speculation of a strong retaliatory move in the near future.

