Myanmar Earthquake: Embassy of India in Bangkok Issues Emergency Contact for Nationals Amid Crisis

Myanmar Earthquake: The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued an emergency number for Indian nationals in Thailand following the recent earthquake and building collapse incidents. The number is provided to assist Indian citizens who may be in distress or need immediate assistance during these challenging times. The embassy has urged all affected individuals to reach out for support, whether for medical help, emergency evacuation, or general guidance. Indian nationals are encouraged to stay in touch with the embassy for updates and assistance. The embassy has also expressed its solidarity with the people of Thailand during this difficult period.

After powerful earthquake tremors recorded in Bangkok and in other parts of Thailand, the Embassy is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities. So far, no untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported. In case of any emergency,… — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) March 28, 2025