Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Myanmar Earthquake: Embassy of India in Bangkok Issues Emergency Contact for Nationals Amid Crisis

Myanmar Earthquake: Embassy of India in Bangkok Issues Emergency Contact for Nationals Amid Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the two strong earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitudes that hit Myanmar today.

Myanmar Earthquake: The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued an emergency number for Indian nationals in Thailand following the recent earthquake and building collapse incidents. The number is provided to assist Indian citizens who may be in distress or need immediate assistance during these challenging times. The embassy has urged all affected individuals to reach out for support, whether for medical help, emergency evacuation, or general guidance. Indian nationals are encouraged to stay in touch with the embassy for updates and assistance. The embassy has also expressed its solidarity with the people of Thailand during this difficult period.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Support to Amid Myanmar Earthquake Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the two strong earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitudes that hit Myanmar today.

“Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Also Read: “Mass Casualty Area” Declared at 1,000-Bed Myanmar Hospital Following 7.7 Earthquake

