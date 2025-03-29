Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

Myanmar Earthquake: India Sends Humanitarian Aid, Adds Tents, Water Purifiers, Medicines And More

India has extended humanitarian assistance to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake that struck the country and parts of Thailand. A C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried approximately 15 tonnes of relief materials from Hindon air base to aid those affected by the disaster.

India has extended humanitarian assistance to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake that struck the country and parts of Thailand. A C-130J transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force carried approximately 15 tonnes of relief materials from Hindon air base to aid those affected by the disaster.

 

The relief consignment includes essential supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, and ready-to-eat food items. Additionally, India has sent critical medical provisions, including paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages, to support emergency healthcare efforts in the affected regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his concern over the disaster, which caused significant damage in both Myanmar and Thailand. In a social media statement, he expressed solidarity with the people of both nations and assured them of India’s unwavering support. He also directed the Ministry of External Affairs to stay in close contact with authorities in Myanmar and Thailand to assess their needs and coordinate assistance effectively.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India’s commitment to providing prompt aid in times of crisis. He stated that India has always played the role of a first responder in the region and is actively engaged with Myanmar’s officials to determine further assistance requirements.

The earthquake, which struck yesterday, caused widespread destruction, leading to the loss of at least 144 lives in Myanmar. Several buildings, bridges, and a monastery were reduced to rubble. In Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, at least 10 people lost their lives following the collapse of an under-construction high-rise building. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities work to assist those impacted by the disaster.

India Sends Aid Mayanmar Earthquake

