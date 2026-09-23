Myanmar Training Camp Case: Rouse Avenue Court Grants Default Bail to 6 Ukrainian Nationals

The Rouse Avenue Court has granted default bail to six Ukrainian nationals in the alleged Myanmar training camp case, after offences under the Immigration and Foreigners Act were compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The six accused, Hurba Petro, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk and Viktor Kaminskyi, were arrested along with US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke on March 13, 2026. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had initially booked the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with allegations that they travelled to Myanmar and provided training in drone warfare and related technology to ethnic armed groups.

However, the NIA’s September 8 chargesheet invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, without including UAPA offences. The agency has maintained that its investigation into the alleged UAPA offences is continuing.

The immigration-related offences were subsequently compounded before the FRRO. The accused had been facing a penalty of Rs 5.5 lakh each in connection with those violations. The development cleared the way for them to seek release in the case.

The court had earlier granted default bail to VanDyke after holding that the NIA could not defeat his statutory right to default bail by filing an incomplete chargesheet while continuing its UAPA investigation. The court had noted that the six Ukrainian co-accused would also be entitled to seek similar relief.

In VanDyke’s case, the court had initially directed him to furnish Rs 1 lakh personal bond and a Rs 1 lakh surety bond. He subsequently sought permission to furnish cash in lieu of the surety and also moved an application seeking permission to travel to the United States to meet his family.

The court has now modified VanDyke’s bail condition, exempting him from furnishing the Rs 1 lakh surety bond and allowing his release on a Rs 1 lakh cash bond.