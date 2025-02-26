Mysterious Theft Of Shivling From Gujarat’s Dwarka Temple On Mahashivratri Sparks Massive Probe

On Mahashivratri, a centuries-old Shivling was stolen from Gujarat's Bhidbhanjan Mahadev temple. A multi-agency probe is underway to recover it and catch the culprits.

A shocking incident on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri has left devotees in distress as a centuries-old Shivling was stolen from the Shree Bhidbhanjan Mahadev temple in Gujarat’s Dwarka. The temple, located near the revered Harsiddhi Mataji temple on the Arabian Sea coast in Kalyanpur, has long been a site of deep spiritual significance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The theft was discovered by the temple priest on Tuesday morning when he arrived and found the temple door open. Upon entering, he was stunned to see that the Shivling, along with its base, had been removed and taken away. Shocked by the incident, he immediately alerted the authorities.

Shivling’s Base Found on Beach, Divers Search the Sea

The police confirmed that all other items in the temple remained untouched, ruling out a general burglary. Interestingly, the base of the Shivling was later found lying on a nearby beach, raising suspicions that the idol might have been thrown into the sea. Following this lead, a team of scuba divers has been deployed to search underwater for the missing Shivling.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Multi-Agency Probe Launched to Recover Shivling

To crack the case swiftly, multiple investigative units, including the local crime branch, special operations group, forensic experts, and a dog squad, have been roped in. An FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft has been registered, and police teams are actively hunting for the culprits.

Dwarka SP Barasiya assured that all possible leads are being explored and emphasized that the religious sensitivity of the case makes it a high-priority investigation.

Historical and Religious Significance of Bhidbhanjan Mahadev Temple

The Bhidbhanjan Mahadev Temple is one of Gujarat’s oldest Shiva temples, with a rich history deeply intertwined with faith, miracles, and divine beliefs. The temple is renowned for the legend of a bleeding Shivalingam, which devotees believe to be a divine manifestation. Worshippers visit from across the country, convinced that sincere prayers here fulfill their wishes.

Devotees Demand Quick Recovery and Justice

The incident has triggered widespread outrage among devotees, who are demanding swift action and recovery of the sacred Shivling. Many believe that the theft on Mahashivratri is a grave spiritual offense, and they have called for strict punishment for the perpetrators.

With investigations underway and search operations intensifying, authorities remain hopeful of solving this mysterious case soon. The local community, meanwhile, continues to gather at the temple, praying for the safe return of the stolen Shivling.

ALSO READ: Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva