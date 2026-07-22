Mysuru Businessman Kills Wife, Two Daughters After Sealing Their Mouths and Noses, Leaves Suicide Note Before Hanging Himself

A businessman and his family were found dead at their home in Karnataka’s Mysuru district in a case that police suspect is a murder-suicide linked to financial distress. According to investigators, the man allegedly first suffocated his wife and then two young daughters. Later he hanged himself and left a suicide note behind. Police recovered the suicide note from the house and are currently investigating the main cause of the incident.

What Really Happened?

The bodies of four family members were found at their home in Hunsur Town, Mysuru. The deceased have been identified as Harish (42), his wife Nishchita (34), and their daughters Niksha (12), and Raksha (8).

According to the police, Harish allegedly suffocated his wife and two daughters by sealing their mouths and noses with adhesive plaster. After some moment he hanged himself.

Officers also recovered a suicide note in which Harish reportedly mentioned that he would be found hanging in an upstairs room. Police later recovered his body hanging in the first floor of the house.

What is the Real Reason of Murder and Suicide?

Harish was involved in the real estate business and a few other ventures. So police suspect the incident may be linked to financial problems. They are currently investigating the murder-suicide case.

According to the police, Harish had sent his mother who lived with the family to a relative’s house three days before.

“His mother has informed us about the debts. We are investigating whether the incident was triggered by financial liabilities. We are examining whether there were any family-related issues or other reasons behind the incident,” Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

The suicide note also reportedly mentioned property documents and where they are kept in a locker, where the keys were and to hand them over to a person named in the note.

Further investigation is still going on.

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