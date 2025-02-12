Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured

A mob attacked Mysuru's Udayagiri police station over a social media post, injuring seven policemen. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to restore order.

Mysuru witnessed a night of unrest as a mob attacked the Udayagiri police station, leaving seven policemen injured and multiple vehicles damaged. The violence erupted following a derogatory social media post by an individual, officials confirmed.

What Triggered the Attack?

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra, the accused responsible for the controversial post was arrested immediately. However, tensions escalated as some locals feared his early release, prompting the mob to storm the police station.

The agitated crowd resorted to stone pelting, vandalizing public and police vehicles, and attacking officers. The police were forced to take action to control the situation.

A special team has been formed to identify and arrest those behind the violence. “At present, the situation is calm,” ADGP Hitendra assured.

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Speaks on the Incident

Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait confirmed that the violent outburst stemmed from a Facebook post. He explained that he had instructed authorities to file a police complaint and verify the post’s authenticity.

“Since it was a cybercrime, the police needed to verify the post before taking action. This caused a delay of 5 to 6 hours, leading to the unrest. Roads were blocked, and the situation turned violent despite efforts to pacify the crowd,” Sait said.

To disperse the protesters, the police resorted to a lathi-charge. Sait added that additional forces were deployed to restore order. The situation has since returned to normal.

Authorities are now working to identify and apprehend those responsible for instigating the violence. With the police on high alert, efforts are being made to prevent further disturbances.

