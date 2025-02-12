Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured

A mob attacked Mysuru's Udayagiri police station over a social media post, injuring seven policemen. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to restore order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mysuru Mob Attacks Udayagiri Police Station Over Facebook Post; Seven Policemen Injured


Mysuru witnessed a night of unrest as a mob attacked the Udayagiri police station, leaving seven policemen injured and multiple vehicles damaged. The violence erupted following a derogatory social media post by an individual, officials confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Triggered the Attack?

According to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Hitendra, the accused responsible for the controversial post was arrested immediately. However, tensions escalated as some locals feared his early release, prompting the mob to storm the police station.

The agitated crowd resorted to stone pelting, vandalizing public and police vehicles, and attacking officers. The police were forced to take action to control the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A special team has been formed to identify and arrest those behind the violence. “At present, the situation is calm,” ADGP Hitendra assured.

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait Speaks on the Incident

Narasimharaja Congress MLA Tanveer Sait confirmed that the violent outburst stemmed from a Facebook post. He explained that he had instructed authorities to file a police complaint and verify the post’s authenticity.

“Since it was a cybercrime, the police needed to verify the post before taking action. This caused a delay of 5 to 6 hours, leading to the unrest. Roads were blocked, and the situation turned violent despite efforts to pacify the crowd,” Sait said.

To disperse the protesters, the police resorted to a lathi-charge. Sait added that additional forces were deployed to restore order. The situation has since returned to normal.

Authorities are now working to identify and apprehend those responsible for instigating the violence. With the police on high alert, efforts are being made to prevent further disturbances.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private Vehicles?

Filed under

Mysuru police station attack Mysuru social media row Udayagiri mob violence

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chicago Snowstorm: Residents Stock Up Essentials As Officials Prepare For Impact

Chicago Snowstorm: Residents Stock Up Essentials As Officials Prepare For Impact

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private Vehicles?

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private...

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum...

Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts

Trump To Order Federal Agencies To Plan For Large-Scale Staff Cuts

Entertainment

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

Who Is Nikki Sharma? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rumoured Girlfriend Sparks Breakup Rumours With This Cryptic Post

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum

Elon Musk’s 4-Year-Old Seen Picking His Nose At Oval Office, Watch How Donald Trump Reacts

Elon Musk’s 4-Year-Old Seen Picking His Nose At Oval Office, Watch How Donald Trump Reacts

Why Did Seth Rogen End His 20-Year-Friendship With James Franco? Actor Drops The Truth Bomb

Why Did Seth Rogen End His 20-Year-Friendship With James Franco? Actor Drops The Truth Bomb

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle Feathers’

Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox