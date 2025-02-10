Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Nadda: Government Pledges To Eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis In India By 2027

India is on a determined path to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027, with the government launching a nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to combat the disease.

India is on a determined path to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027, with the government launching a nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to combat the disease. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda unveiled the campaign on Monday through a video conference with state health ministers and senior officers from 13 identified LF-endemic states. The initiative aims to provide door-to-door filaria prevention medications to over 17.5 crore people across 111 endemic districts in India.

Government’s Commitment to Eradicating LF by 2027

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda expressed the government’s commitment to making India LF-free by 2027. “Lymphatic Filariasis incapacitates individuals, severely affecting their quality of life,” said Nadda. He emphasized the urgent need for a multi-faceted strategy to eliminate the disease well before the global deadline of 2030. As part of this, free medications will be administered starting February 10 to over 17.5 crore people in endemic regions, which is a vital step toward mitigating the impacts of the disease.

The Five-Pronged Strategy for LF Elimination

Nadda outlined a comprehensive five-pronged strategy for the successful eradication of LF:

  1. Mass Drug Administration (MDA): Medications will be distributed in endemic areas to prevent further spread of the disease.
  2. Improved Diagnostics: Ensuring better diagnosis and early detection of affected individuals.
  3. Community Engagement: Encouraging widespread participation through community involvement, with an emphasis on awareness campaigns.
  4. Infrastructure Support: Integration of LF services into existing health infrastructure, including the Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) for better access to self-care and treatment.
  5. Collaboration Across Sectors: A whole-of-government approach, involving various ministries and departments, to ensure the campaign’s success.

High Coverage and Community Involvement

To effectively combat LF, Nadda stressed the importance of ensuring that over 90% of the eligible population in endemic districts consumes the anti-filaria medicines. “This collective commitment and determination will help transform lives and ensure a future free from Lymphatic Filariasis,” he said. He also urged political and administrative leadership at state and district levels to actively monitor the campaign and ensure early diagnosis for affected individuals.

Integration with Health Schemes for Better Access

A key part of the government’s approach involves integrating Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) services into Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) facilities. This move will enhance accessibility to better self-care options and provide the necessary support for those affected by LF. Nadda highlighted that around 50% of lymphoedema cases currently receive MMDP kits annually, showcasing the government’s ongoing efforts to reduce the burden of the disease.

In addition, under the National Health Mission (NHM), hydrocelectomy surgeries are provided, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme also covers hydrocelectomy for beneficiaries. Approximately 50% of hydrocele surgeries were conducted in endemic states in 2024, reflecting the growing efforts to address the physical impairments caused by LF.

The Challenges and Road Ahead

Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as “Hathi Paon,” is a debilitating parasitic disease spread by infected mosquitoes. It causes severe physical disabilities, such as swelling of the limbs (lymphoedema) and scrotal swelling (hydrocele). The disease places long-term burdens on individuals and their families, which underscores the urgency of the government’s mission.

Nadda acknowledged that the fight against LF is a “last-minute challenge,” but reaffirmed that the government’s commitment remains unwavering. The goal is to eliminate LF by 2027, well ahead of the global deadline of 2030, making India one of the leading countries in this global health initiative.

The MDA campaign marks a significant step in the government’s broader effort to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis and improve public health outcomes across the country. With robust community involvement, enhanced diagnostics, and a comprehensive multi-departmental approach, India is on track to achieve its vision of a disease-free future by 2027. The commitment to eradicate LF and alleviate the suffering of affected individuals is a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing battle against neglected tropical diseases.

