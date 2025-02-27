Nadir Shah Murder Case: Delhi Court Sends Gangster’s Wife To Judicial Custody

The Patiala House Court of Delhi remanded Zoya Khan, spouse of alleged gangster Hashim Baba, to a 14-day period of judicial custody in connection with the homicide of gym proprietor Nadir Shah.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday remanded Zoya Khan, spouse of alleged gangster Hashim Baba, to a 14-day period of judicial custody in connection with the homicide of gym proprietor Nadir Shah.

This judicial determination follows the Delhi Police’s plea for her continued detention, citing the necessity of uncovering a broader conspiracy and establishing her alleged complicity in the criminal act.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police presented Zoya Khan before the court upon the conclusion of a three-day police remand. Notably, Khan had previously been apprehended on February 19 in a narcotics trafficking case, wherein authorities recovered 270 grams of heroin valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Anuj Kumar Singh granted the prosecution’s request for her judicial custody, extending it for an additional 14 days.

During the prior hearing, the prosecution underscored the necessity of her custodial interrogation, emphasizing the need to unravel the overarching conspiracy and ascertain her precise role in the homicide. Law enforcement officials have yet to apprehend another suspect, Saddam Ans Salman, who remains at large and is allegedly complicit in the killing.

The investigative authorities further informed the court of their efforts to recover the murder weapon, disclosing that all implicated individuals had communicated through app-based encrypted calls.

During the proceedings, Zoya Khan’s legal counsel contended that her name did not appear in the disclosures of any co-accused who had been arrested. Furthermore, her attorney emphasized that Khan had cooperated with investigative agencies on two prior occasions when summoned for questioning.

Zoya Khan, addressing the court, asserted, “My only crime is that I am the wife of Hashim Baba. I have no involvement in any of the past cases against him.”

The homicide in question transpired in September of the preceding year when Nadir Shah was fatally shot outside a gym in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash neighborhood, purportedly as a consequence of an ongoing gang rivalry.

The assailant discharged 11 rounds, eight of which struck the victim. Shah succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter while undergoing medical treatment.

