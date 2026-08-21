What Is India’s NAG Missile? Know Its Range, Cost, Features And Tank-Killing Capability

The NAG missile is India’s indigenous third-generation, all-weather, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to destroy heavily armoured enemy tanks. Designed to defeat Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) fitted with composite and reactive armour, it uses an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker to identify and lock on to a target before launch. The land-based version has a stated range of 500 metres to 4 km, while different variants extend the missile family’s reach to 7-10 km and, for extended-range versions, up to 15-20 km.

NAG missile range, cost and variants explained

The basic land version, Nag Mk-1, covers 500 metres to 4 km, while newer Mk-2 variants are described as having a range of 7-10 km. The helicopter-launched HELINA, along with its advanced Dhruvastra variant, can also strike targets at around 7-10 km. The material provided also lists extended-range variants with reach of up to 15-20 km. Procurement contracts for the tracked Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and associated light vehicles are worth about ₹2,500 crore.

The NAG missile can attack in two ways. In top-attack mode, it climbs sharply after launch, flies at a set altitude and then dives onto the tank from above, targeting its more vulnerable upper armour. In direct-attack mode, it flies at a lower altitude and hits the target directly. Its tandem HEAT warhead is designed to defeat explosive reactive armour before penetrating the main armour.

NAG missile uses fire-and-forget technology

Its fire-and-forget capability allows the operator to move or take cover after firing. The IIR seeker provides passive thermal guidance and supports day-and-night operations, including in low visibility and adverse weather. The NAG missile is therefore designed to engage armoured targets without requiring the operator to continuously guide the missile.

The land system is deployed through the NAMICA, or Nag Missile Carrier, a Russian-origin BMP-II-based tracked vehicle with amphibious capability. The BMP-II itself is a mechanised infantry fighting vehicle. The missile family also includes the air-launched HELINA, Dhruvastra, NAMICA and Man-Portable ATGM (MPATGM).

NAG missile gives India an indigenous anti-tank option

The NAG missile is significant because its entry into production reduces the Army’s dependence on imported anti-tank weapons in the four-kilometre class. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking, will produce the missile, while Ordnance Factory, Medak, will manufacture NAMICA.

India had earlier bought around 200 Israeli Spike anti-tank missiles as emergency purchases after aggression by China’s People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh, amid the lack of a credible indigenous anti-tank weapon. The Army has also been using second-generation Milan 2T and Konkur ATGMs while seeking third-generation systems capable of stopping advancing enemy tanks.

NAG missile development moves towards wider deployment

The NAG missile is part of India’s wider indigenous missile development effort under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. DRDO is also in the final stages of developing the helicopter-launched HELINA version, which underwent successful tests in 2018. With the final user trial, the land-based Nag system is set to move into the production phase, strengthening India’s domestic anti-armour capability.

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