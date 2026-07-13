Nagaland IED Blast: Assam Rifles Soldier Killed, 4 Injured

At least one Assam Rifles personnel was killed and four others were injured in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Sukhovi in Nagaland. According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Kohima, the explosion targeted a convoy of Assam Rifles vehicles. This marks the second major attack on the paramilitary force in the Northeast region within a single week.

One Killed, Four Injured in IED Attack

Official reports state that the convoy was traveling in a pick-up truck on a road leading toward the Assam Rifles Training Centre when the suspected IED detonated. One security personnel was fatally wounded in the blast, while four others sustained injuries and were rushed for medical treatment. “A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One security personnel has lost his life and four are injured. The operation is currently in progress, and further details are awaited,” the Defence PRO confirmed.

Search Operation Launched

Following the explosion, the Assam Rifles immediately cordoned off the area and deployed additional reinforcements. A massive search and tracking operation has been launched to locate the insurgents responsible for the ambush. While an active investigation is underway, authorities have not yet officially confirmed the exact nature or composition of the explosive device.

Second Attack on Assam Rifles Within a Week

This deadly incident follows another violent ambush just days earlier on July 6, when insurgents attacked a convoy in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. That assault resulted in the deaths of two Assam Rifles personnel Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Rifleman CM Singh who were driving the convoy vehicles at the time. The region has seen escalations over the past year; previously, four soldiers were injured when militants opened fire on a patrolling team near Border Pillar No. 87, close to Saibol village.

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