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Home > India News > Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Nagaon By-election Result: As counting progresses, attention will turn to the constituency-wise vote figures before the final result is declared.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam was held on October 6, along with by-elections in other parts of the country.
The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam was held on October 6, along with by-elections in other parts of the country.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 10:56 IST

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 / Assam By-Election result 2026: The wait for the Nagaon by-election result 2026 ended on Friday (October 9),  when the Election Commission of India began counting of votes at 8 am. The final winner will be announced after the counting process is completed.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam was held on October 6, along with by-elections in other parts of the country, including two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and seats in Puducherry.

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Counting day will follow the standard procedure, with postal ballots counted first, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). As counting progresses, attention will turn to the constituency-wise vote figures before the final result is declared.

Those tracking the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election result can check the latest winner, vote count and counting updates through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal.

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Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

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Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

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Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

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Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes
Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes
Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes
Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes
Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

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