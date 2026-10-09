Nagaon By-Election result 2026: BJP Leads Rival Congress by 46,000 Votes

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 / Assam By-Election result 2026: The wait for the Nagaon by-election result 2026 ended on Friday (October 9), when the Election Commission of India began counting of votes at 8 am. The final winner will be announced after the counting process is completed.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam was held on October 6, along with by-elections in other parts of the country, including two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and seats in Puducherry.

Counting day will follow the standard procedure, with postal ballots counted first, followed by votes recorded through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). As counting progresses, attention will turn to the constituency-wise vote figures before the final result is declared.

Those tracking the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election result can check the latest winner, vote count and counting updates through the Election Commission of India’s official results portal.