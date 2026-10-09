Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Devasish Sharma Leads for BJP by 34,925 Votes; Check Latest Assam Vote Count, AIUDF vs Congress | ECI Results

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devasish Sharma is leading in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update. Sharma has secured 75,791 votes, while All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal is in second place with 40,866 votes. Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Sibamoni Bora is third with 11,160 votes.

Sharma currently leads Ajmal by 34,925 votes, according to the ECI’s update at 10:24 am on Friday, October 9, 2026. The counting position is available on the official ECI results portal.

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The latest candidate-wise figures displayed by the ECI are as follows:

Devasish Sharma (BJP): 75,791 votes.

Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF): 40,866 votes.

Sibamoni Bora (Congress): 11,160 votes.

Monirul Hussain (Independent): 491 votes.

Sabina Yasmin (Independent): 376 votes.

Saifur Rahman (Independent): 331 votes.

Younus Tamuly (Independent): 205 votes.

Barnali Sarma (Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)): 191 votes.

Mustakim Alam (Independent): 186 votes.

Inamul Huda (Revolutionary Communist Party of India (Rasik Bhatt)): 153 votes.

Hafiz Burhanuddin (The National Road Map Party of India): 128 votes.

Nazrul Islam (Independent): 123 votes.

Faruk Khan (Independent): 121 votes.

Emran Hussain (Independent): 85 votes.

Ayush Kumar Singh (Independent): 72 votes.

NOTA: 949 votes.

These figures reflect the latest available counting position and may change as further updates are published.

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026: BJP vs AIUDF vs Congress

The Nagaon parliamentary by-election has emerged as a three-way contest involving the BJP, AIUDF and Congress. Devasish Sharma is leading with 75,791 votes, followed by Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal with 40,866 votes. Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora has secured 11,160 votes.

The current margin between Sharma and Ajmal stands at 34,925 votes. The final result will be confirmed by the election authorities after the counting process is completed.

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026: Why Was the Seat Vacant?

The by-election was necessitated after former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi left the party and joined the BJP before winning the Dispur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. His departure created the vacancy in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagaon By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest results, visit the official ECI results website, open the October 2026 parliamentary by-election section and select Parliamentary Constituency 9 – Nagaon, Assam. Check the candidate-wise vote totals and margins for the latest position.

Disclaimer: Vote counts and candidate standings are based on the ECI update available at 10:24 am on October 9, 2026. Figures may change as counting progresses. Refer to the official Nagaon results page for the latest updates and final confirmation.