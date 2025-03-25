Home
The Maharashtra Police have arrested Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar from Telangana for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Nagpur Based Journalist Detained From Telangana Over Derogatory Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji


The Maharashtra Police have arrested Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar from Telangana for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji. His arrest follows a police complaint filed in Kolhapur against him over controversial statements that sparked widespread outrage.

Arrest and Investigation Details

According to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit, Koratkar was taken into custody in Telangana and is being brought back to Kolhapur. He is scheduled to be presented before a Kolhapur court on Tuesday.

A joint operation by Kolhapur and Telangana police led to his arrest after tracking his movements using technical data and CCTV footage. Officials spotted his car at a toll plaza before eventually apprehending him near Mancherial railway station in Telangana at around 2:45 PM.

Background of the Controversy

Koratkar was booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting enmity and hatred. The case stemmed from an audio conversation between him and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant. Sawant later posted the conversation on social media, which led to strong reactions and demands for Koratkar’s arrest.

Previously, Koratkar was granted interim protection from arrest until March 1 by Additional Sessions Judge DV Kashyap. However, the Kolhapur police challenged this in the Bombay High Court, which directed the Kolhapur Sessions Court to hear the matter. On March 18, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

Koratkar’s Defense

In his defense, Koratkar claimed that his phone had been compromised and that the audio clip in question was doctored. He also issued a public apology and argued that Sawant’s decision to release the clip before filing a formal police complaint was intended to stir communal tensions.

Amid allegations that authorities were shielding Koratkar due to his ties to Nagpur, which is also the hometown of senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Chief Minister dismissed such claims.

“The police are actively pursuing him, and appropriate action will be taken against him, no matter where he is,” Fadnavis stated.

