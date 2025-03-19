Nagpur Communal Clashes: 65 Arrested, Curfew Imposed In 11 Police Station Areas

Nagpur communal clashes lead to curfew in 11 areas; 65 arrested, several injured. Police crack down on rioters, while political leaders blame intelligence failure.

The city of Nagpur, known for its peaceful coexistence, witnessed violent communal clashes on Monday, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in 11 police station areas. So far, 65 individuals have been arrested, with 51, including three minors, produced before the court.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal issued the curfew order under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), stating that the restrictions will remain in place until further notice. In a bid to restore calm, Singal also led a route march in the Mahal area, one of the worst-affected regions, assuring citizens that the situation is under control.

How the Violence Started

The unrest began on Monday morning when around 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mahal, demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Demonstrators set fire to a symbolic grave made of grass, leading the police to file a case against them.

Later in the evening, tensions escalated due to rumors that a chadaar (cloth) bearing religious texts had been placed over the burned grave. Following evening namaaz, nearly 500 people gathered at Attar Road in Chitnis Park, chanting slogans and threatening to torch vehicles. The police intervened, but by 7:30 p.m., another group of around 150 individuals assembled in Bhaldarpura, causing further unrest.

Widespread Violence and Injuries

The situation spiraled into full-blown violence in Mahal, where a mob of over 1,000 people engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson. Several police officers sustained injuries, including three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs).

DCP Niketan Kadam was attacked with an axe, leaving him with severe injuries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, spoke to Kadam via video call while he was undergoing treatment at New Era Hospital, Central Avenue. Doctors confirmed that he received 26 stitches on his right hand.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., another clash erupted in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road, where rioters set multiple vehicles ablaze, vandalized homes, and ransacked a clinic.

Eyewitnesses described masked attackers wielding sharp weapons, sticks, and bottles, rampaging through the neighborhood. A small trader, S. Gupta, suffered injuries when four of his parked two-wheelers were set on fire. Another resident, Vasant Kawle, stated that miscreants destroyed CCTV cameras before attempting to break into homes.

A tea stall owner near a local clinic reported that rioters smashed medical supplies, overturned tables, and damaged his stall before moving on.

Political Reactions and Curfew Measures

The violence has sparked political outrage. VHP general secretary Rajkumar Sharma alleged that the attack was pre-planned, accusing a local moulvi (cleric) of inciting the mob and demanding his arrest under the National Security Act (NSA).

Maharashtra’s Revenue Minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, visited the injured in hospitals. BJP MLA Pravin Datke criticized the police intelligence failure, stating that law enforcement should have anticipated and prevented the clashes.

As a precautionary measure, several schools and colleges in central Nagpur remained closed on Tuesday.

With no fresh incidents reported since Tuesday, police assure that order is being restored. However, the curfew remains in effect, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

