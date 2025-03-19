Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

The violent mob in Nagpur set vehicles on fire, damaged public property, and retaliated aggressively against police personnel. When officers tried to disperse the crowd, they faced a brutal attack, with stones being thrown at them.

A shocking incident took place on Monday night during the violent clashes that erupted in the city. As the police tried to control the situation amidst widespread arson and vandalism, an unruly crowd in Bhaldarpura targeted a female police officer, attempting to tear her uniform and molest her.

The Ganeshpeth police have registered a case against the attackers, and strong condemnation has poured in from various quarters. Strict action is being initiated against those responsible, according to police sources.

Violence and Attack on Police Officials

During this chaos, a female police officer was cornered and assaulted by the mob. However, before further harm could be done, her fellow officers rushed in and managed to escort her to safety. “The unruly mob beat some police personnel, including four Deputy Commissioners of Police. A mob cornered a female police officer and misbehaved by trying to tear her clothes. However, the lady officer could escape before the mob could further target her,” police sources revealed.

The Ganeshpeth police station has included this incident in their FIR, and an extensive manhunt has been launched to track down those involved in the attack.

Government’s Response and Calls for Strict Action

Following the violence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that the attacks were pre-planned, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also described the events as premeditated.

Fadnavis stated that the nature of the attacks suggests a deliberate plan, as authorities have recovered large quantities of weapons and a trolley full of stones at the scene.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam assured that the government will not spare those who attacked police personnel during the violence. “The morale of the police should not be affected. This is our responsibility. Instructions have been given to take strict action against those who raise their hands against the police,” Kadam said.

When asked about videos of the Nagpur incident going viral, the minister responded, “I have only one request, nothing will be achieved by making such videos viral.”

The police are continuing their search operations to identify and arrest those responsible for the assault on the female officer and other attacks on law enforcement personnel.