Monday, March 24, 2025
Nagpur Riots Update: Accused Faheem Khan’s Home To Be Bulldozed

In a major development, authorities are now set to demolish the residence of Faheem Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the riots.

Nagpur Riots Update: Accused Faheem Khan’s Home To Be Bulldozed


Tensions escalated in Nagpur as protests over the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb turned violent. In a major development, authorities are now set to demolish the residence of Faheem Khan, the alleged mastermind behind the riots. The action comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stance on the matter.

Demolition Orders Issued

Faheem Khan, currently in police custody, was given a 24-hour ultimatum by the municipal authorities to remove illegal construction from his property. With the deadline now expired, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is set to proceed with the demolition on Monday. His two-story house in the Sanjay Bagh Colony will be the first property to face such action in connection with the recent riots.

This move follows the lifting of curfew restrictions imposed after the violent clashes on March 17. Authorities claim that this demolition is part of a broader crackdown on individuals involved in the unrest.

Faheem Khan’s Alleged Role in the Violence

Reports suggest that Faheem Khan is the city president of the Minority Democratic Party (MDP). Along with him, another party official, Syed Asim Ali, has also been named in the investigation. In addition to the demolition of his house, Nagpur Police have sealed two shops linked to Khan. Authorities allege that these shops were used by rioters associated with the Minority Democratic Party during the violent demonstrations.

Legal Perspective on Bulldozer Action

The Supreme Court of India had previously ruled in November 2024 that demolishing a citizen’s property without following due legal process is unlawful. The court emphasized that no government can strip a family of its right to shelter simply because a family member is accused of a serious crime. It had also outlined specific regulations regarding the removal of illegal structures to ensure that such actions comply with the law.

With the demolition imminent, the case has sparked debates on law enforcement tactics and the rights of accused individuals. As the situation unfolds, authorities continue their crackdown on those involved in the violence, while legal experts closely monitor whether due process is being followed in these actions.

