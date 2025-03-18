Nagpur Under Curfew: What Exactly Happened? A Timeline Of Events

A violent clash broke out in central Nagpur on Monday, fueled by religious tensions and widespread rumors. The unrest was linked to two key issues: an alleged desecration of the Quran and growing demands for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

A violent clash broke out in central Nagpur on Monday, fueled by religious tensions and widespread rumors. The unrest was linked to two key issues: an alleged desecration of the Quran and growing demands for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to strong reactions from different groups and prompting authorities to impose strict security measures.

What Led to the Clashes?

According to the police, tensions flared after rumors spread that a Quran had been burned during a protest organized by Bajrang Dal. Videos of the demonstration quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage among members of the Muslim community. As the situation escalated, groups from both sides gathered, leading to violent confrontations.

Curfew Imposed in Nagpur

In response to the unrest, Maharashtra Police enforced a curfew in several areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to an official notification issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice. The curfew applies to multiple police station jurisdictions, including:

Kotwali

Ganeshpeth

Tehsil

Lakadganj

Pachpaoli

Shantinagar

Sakkardara

Nandanvan

Imamwada

Yashodharanagar

Kapilnagar

Authorities are urging residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary gatherings to prevent further escalation of violence.

Mayawati Calls for Strict Action Against “Unruly Elements”

In light of the tensions, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati strongly condemned the violence and urged the Maharashtra government to take immediate action. She warned that such actions harm communal harmony and could lead to a worsening of the situation if not addressed promptly.

“It is not right to damage or break anyone’s grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace, and harmony there. The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur. Otherwise, the situation can worsen, which is not right,” Mayawati stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Increased Security at Aurangzeb’s Tomb

Following calls from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, authorities have significantly increased security at the site in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Police have imposed strict entry regulations, requiring all visitors to register and provide identification before accessing the tomb. Multiple security checkpoints have also been established along the route leading to the site from Khultabad town.

The VHP, in a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has argued that Aurangzeb’s history—particularly his conflicts with the Marathas and destruction of Hindu temples—makes his tomb a “symbol of pain and slavery.” The organization has been vocal about its demand for its removal or relocation.

The Growing Controversy

The demand for the removal of Aurangzeb’s grave has gained traction among certain right-wing Hindu groups. These groups argue that Aurangzeb’s policies during his rule were oppressive and against the secular nature of modern India. They claim that allowing his tomb to remain is an insult to the historical struggles faced by Hindus.

On the other hand, critics of this movement argue that targeting historical sites for political or religious reasons only deepens divisions in society. Many historians and community leaders have warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent for rewriting history based on present-day ideologies.

Who Was Aurangzeb?

Aurangzeb, who ruled the Mughal Empire from 1658 to 1707, was one of the most controversial emperors in Indian history. He was known for his orthodox Islamic policies, which included imposing jizya (a tax on non-Muslims) and destroying Hindu temples. His rule was marked by extended conflicts with the Marathas and other regional powers, which eventually led to the decline of the Mughal Empire.

