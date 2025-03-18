Nagpur Violence: AIMIM Blames BJP For Spreading Hatred Amid Curfew Orders

The unrest reportedly began at around 7:30 PM on Monday when a group of 80 to 100 people gathered in Bhaldarpura, creating tension and disrupting public movement.

Tensions escalated in Nagpur following demands to remove the grave of Aurangzeb, leading to violence in multiple areas. In response, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has accused certain members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and diverting attention from real issues.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan condemned the violence, stating, “We condemn every act of violence. It should not happen, and people should follow law and order. The Maharashtra government must probe why such violence occurred.” He also alleged that BJP leaders were deliberately inciting communal tensions, adding, “There are certain people in BJP who keep spreading hatred. We have always demanded action against such individuals.”

In the wake of the violence, the Nagpur Police imposed a curfew in several areas under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order. According to an official notification, the curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar. The order, issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, will remain in effect until further notice.

The police order further states that the “communication ban (curfew)” will not apply to police officers, government and administrative employees, students appearing for essential exams, or emergency service personnel such as fire brigade officers.

The unrest reportedly began at around 7:30 PM on Monday when a group of 80 to 100 people gathered in Bhaldarpura, creating tension and disrupting public movement. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm while they investigate the situation.

As the situation remains tense, officials are closely monitoring developments. Meanwhile, political leaders continue to trade accusations over the cause of the unrest. Further updates are expected as the Maharashtra government takes steps to restore peace in Nagpur.

(With ANI Inputs)

