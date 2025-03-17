Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for peace on Monday night after incidents of violence broke out in Nagpur.

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for peace on Monday night after incidents of violence broke out in Nagpur. The unrest, triggered by rumors of a religious text being desecrated during a protest, led to clashes in several areas of the city.

Appeals for Peace Amid Tensions

Addressing the situation, CM Fadnavis emphasized Nagpur’s long-standing tradition of harmony and urged citizens not to fall prey to misinformation. “Nagpur has always been a city where people stand together through joys and challenges. I urge everyone not to believe in rumors,” he stated.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured that the police were actively handling the situation. “There were incidents of stone-pelting, even targeting the police, which is unacceptable. Law enforcement is working to restore order,” he added.

Law Enforcement Responds to Unrest

The violence escalated in the Mahal area, where some protesters clashed with security forces. Reports indicate that four people sustained injuries as police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Authorities have urged residents to remain indoors and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace.

Fadnavis warned of strict action against those inciting violence. “Anyone found rioting or attacking the police will face severe consequences. The peace of Nagpur must not be disturbed,” he asserted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Police Urge Restraint

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also issued a statement, appealing for calm. “Nagpur has always been a peaceful city. I request my fellow citizens not to believe in rumors and to avoid gathering on the streets,” he said in a video message.

Nagpur City Police echoed these sentiments through social media, urging people to remain cautious and avoid spreading unverified information.

BJP State Chief Calls for Unity

State BJP president and Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized that restoring peace was the immediate priority. “A thorough investigation will determine the cause of the unrest, but at this moment, the focus should be on maintaining order and avoiding the spread of rumors,” he stated.

