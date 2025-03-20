Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nagpur Violence: Curfew Partially Lifted; Relaxation In Parts Of City Between 2-4PM

Nagpur Violence: Curfew Partially Lifted; Relaxation In Parts Of City Between 2-4PM

The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after violent clashes erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The violence led to injuries among 33 police personnel.

Nagpur Violence: Curfew Partially Lifted; Relaxation In Parts Of City Between 2-4PM

The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after violent clashes erupted.


The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after violent clashes erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The violence led to injuries among 33 police personnel.

According to Nagpur Police, the curfew will be relaxed in certain parts of the city for a short period to allow residents to purchase essential commodities.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The curfew will be relaxed for citizens in Lakadganj, Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Imamwada, and Yashodharanagar police limits from 2 pm to 4 pm for purchasing essential commodities,” the police said in a statement.

Curfew Still in Effect in Some Parts of the City

While restrictions have been eased in some areas, curfew orders remain enforced in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil police station limits. Authorities have stated that the curfew in these areas will continue until further notice to maintain law and order.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mass Arrests Following the Violence

Following the clashes that erupted on March 17, Nagpur Police have arrested 69 individuals, including seven minors. Authorities have also identified 200 more suspects and are actively working to track down an additional 1,000 individuals captured in CCTV footage of the violence.

Among those arrested is Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the unrest. Officials allege that Khan led a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday and is also an accused in an electricity theft case.

What Led to the Nagpur Violence?

The violence in Nagpur was reportedly triggered by rumors that a ‘chadar’ or symbolic grave with holy inscriptions had been burned during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

As these rumors spread, a group of 50 to 60 people, allegedly led by Fahim Khan, gathered outside Ganeshpeth police station and submitted a memorandum against the VHP-led protest. This led to larger protests involving hundreds of people, resulting in stone-pelting and arson.

Current Situation and Next Steps

With the partial lifting of the curfew, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent further unrest. Police officials continue their investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and identifying more individuals involved in the clashes.

Law enforcement has urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions. The situation remains tense, but authorities are hopeful that peace will be restored in the coming days.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

Aurangzeb's Tomb curfew Nagpur Violence

newsx

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report
J.K. Rowling and the Harr

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds...
The National Testing Agen

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details
southern gaza strip

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...
Congress president Mallik

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP
The Allahabad High Court

Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape But…,Says Allahabad HC
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

Trump Administration Planning Military Buffer Zones To Hold Illegal Migrants At Border: Report

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds...

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City Slip Expected Soon: Check Download Steps And Details

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To IDF Activity’

Israel Expresses Grief Over Death Of UN Worker In Gaza Strip, Says ‘No Relation To...

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

‘Anti-Farmer Parties’: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP And AAP

Entertainment

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds Three Laughing Emojis

That Was Irresistible: J.K. Rowling Takes A Subtle Dig At Harry Potter Trio, Also Adds

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan Helped Him Get In

John Abraham Was Asked ‘Kaun Ho’ At Muhurat Of His Film, Here’s How Hrithik Roshan

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

L2: Empuraan Trailer Out Now: Mohanlal’s Most Intense Avatar Yet?

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever