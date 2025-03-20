Nagpur Violence: Curfew Partially Lifted; Relaxation In Parts Of City Between 2-4PM

The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after violent clashes erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The violence led to injuries among 33 police personnel.

The Nagpur authorities have lifted the curfew in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police limits, days after violent clashes erupted over the demand to remove Aurangzeb’s grave. The violence led to injuries among 33 police personnel.

According to Nagpur Police, the curfew will be relaxed in certain parts of the city for a short period to allow residents to purchase essential commodities.

“The curfew will be relaxed for citizens in Lakadganj, Pachpavali, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Imamwada, and Yashodharanagar police limits from 2 pm to 4 pm for purchasing essential commodities,” the police said in a statement.

Curfew Still in Effect in Some Parts of the City

While restrictions have been eased in some areas, curfew orders remain enforced in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Tehsil police station limits. Authorities have stated that the curfew in these areas will continue until further notice to maintain law and order.

Mass Arrests Following the Violence

Following the clashes that erupted on March 17, Nagpur Police have arrested 69 individuals, including seven minors. Authorities have also identified 200 more suspects and are actively working to track down an additional 1,000 individuals captured in CCTV footage of the violence.

Among those arrested is Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the unrest. Officials allege that Khan led a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday and is also an accused in an electricity theft case.

What Led to the Nagpur Violence?

The violence in Nagpur was reportedly triggered by rumors that a ‘chadar’ or symbolic grave with holy inscriptions had been burned during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which was demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

As these rumors spread, a group of 50 to 60 people, allegedly led by Fahim Khan, gathered outside Ganeshpeth police station and submitted a memorandum against the VHP-led protest. This led to larger protests involving hundreds of people, resulting in stone-pelting and arson.

Current Situation and Next Steps

With the partial lifting of the curfew, authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent further unrest. Police officials continue their investigation, analyzing CCTV footage and identifying more individuals involved in the clashes.

Law enforcement has urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading misinformation that could escalate tensions. The situation remains tense, but authorities are hopeful that peace will be restored in the coming days.