Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s Response

Violence in Nagpur over rumors of a holy book burning left several injured. Vehicles, homes, and a clinic were vandalized. Police arrested 15; officials urge calm.

Several houses, vehicles, and a clinic were vandalized in Nagpur after violence erupted following rumors that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

According to a report by PTI, prohibitory orders have been imposed in several areas of the city to maintain law and order, with officials confirming that the situation is currently under control.

Violence Erupts After Rumors Spread

As reported by PTI, the violence began around 7:30 PM on Monday in central Nagpur when stones were hurled at police amid claims that the holy book was set on fire during a demonstration by a right-wing organization. The demonstration, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb from Maharashtra, led to escalating tensions, leaving six individuals, including three policemen, injured.

Another violent clash broke out between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road, where a mob set multiple vehicles on fire and vandalized homes and a clinic, eyewitnesses reported.

Properties Damaged; Residents Call for Action

According to PTI, the worst-hit area was the Chitnis Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt, where rioters torched several four-wheelers and threw stones at residential properties.

Residents of the Old Hislop College area in Mahal reported that a mob entered their locality, damaging parked cars and breaking home windows. Four vehicles were vandalized, with one car completely burned.

Sharad Gupta, a resident of Hansapuri, whose four two-wheelers were set ablaze, stated that the mob attacked between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM. “They threw stones and burned my vehicles parked outside. My neighbor’s shop was also vandalized. The police arrived an hour later,” Gupta told PTI.

Another resident, Chandrakant Kawde, claimed that the mob destroyed all decoration items meant for the Ramnavami Shobha Yatra and threw stones at homes. A couple was seen locking their house and leaving for safety around 1:20 AM, PTI reported.

A tea stall owner outside a clinic shared that rioters entered the medical facility, smashed tables, and damaged medicines. Additionally, a CCTV camera in the area was destroyed.

Police Response and Government Appeals for Peace

Following the violence, police arrested 15 individuals during a combing operation in various localities within Mahal. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumors.

“I assure you all that the government will take strict action against those responsible for the violence. Chief Minister Fadnavis has been informed, and necessary steps are being taken,” Gadkari stated in his appeal.

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is scheduled to visit the affected Mahal area to assess the situation and interact with residents.

