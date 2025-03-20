Maharashtra cyber department have linked some inflammatory posts to a Facebook handle located in Bangladesh. The user of the account allegedly made statements that implied that the Nagpur violence was an isolated incident and that more serious riots would break out.

Following violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17, the Maharashtra Cyber Department marked more than 140 social media posts and videos with inflammatory content. The authorities have identified several accounts, some of which were run from Bangladesh, allegedly involved in spreading communal unrest.

As per official reports, the Maharashtra Cyber Department, along with the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has initiated an online crackdown on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube to check the circulation of provocative content.

Bangladeshi Links and Digital Investigation

Maharashtra cyber department have linked some inflammatory posts to a Facebook handle located in Bangladesh. The user of the account allegedly made statements that implied that the Nagpur violence was an isolated incident and that more serious riots would break out. The authorities are very much scrutinizing these links to ascertain if foreign organized interference played any part in fanning passions.

Authorities have acted quickly under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, directing social media sites to delete objectionable content forthwith. Notices under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, have also been sent to determine the persons running these accounts.

Violence in Nagpur

The violence started at around 7:30 PM on Monday, March 17, in the city center when there were rumors that a religious book had been vandalized during a protest of a right-wing outfit. The situation worsened in the Hansapuri area between 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM, and there were clashes between various groups.

Rioters damaged cars, threw petrol bombs, and stoned police officials. The worst-hit areas were the Chitnis Park-Shukrawari Talao road belt, where a number of four-wheelers and two-wheelers were torched.

Until now, the Maharashtra Police have detained 84 people in relation to the violence. They include Minority Democratic Party president Fahim Khan and eight members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Ten First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed.

The riots injured 33 police officers, including three deputy commissioners of police. One senior officer was attacked by an axe during the riots, according to reports.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, addressed the Maharashtra Assembly, stating, “Maharashtra is a peaceful and progressive state. Strict action will be taken against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony.” He emphasized that the mob had specifically targeted certain houses and establishments, suggesting a premeditated conspiracy.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has asked people to exercise care while posting content online and desist from engaging with or promoting unverified or inflammatory content. Official sources are constantly watching online spaces to detect and take action against those endangering public peace, social cohesion, or national security.

