Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt Against ‘Unruly Elements’

Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt Against ‘Unruly Elements’

Amid rising tensions sparked by demands from Sangh Parivar organisations to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt Against ‘Unruly Elements’

Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action from Maharashtra Govt Against Unruly Elements


Amid rising tensions sparked by demands from Sangh Parivar organisations to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has strongly opposed such calls. On Tuesday morning, she described these demands as “not right” and warned that they could damage “mutual brotherhood, peace, and harmony.” She urged the Maharashtra government to take decisive action against “unruly elements” responsible for disturbing public order.

Expressing concerns over the deteriorating situation, Mayawati called upon the Mahayuti government to enforce strict measures. “It is not right to damage or break anyone’s grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony there. The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur. Otherwise, the situation can worsen, which is not right,” she posted on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Violent Clashes Erupt in Nagpur

Her statement followed a wave of violence in Nagpur’s Hansapuri area, where unidentified individuals vandalized shops, set vehicles on fire, and hurled stones. This unrest came after a prior altercation in the Mahal area had already escalated tensions in the city.

An eyewitness from Hansapuri described the scene, saying, “A team came here. Their faces were hidden with scarves. They had sharp weapons, stickers, and bottles in their hands. They started the ruckus, vandalized shops, and pelted stones. They also torched vehicles.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To curb further escalation, authorities have imposed a curfew in several parts of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). According to an official police notification, these restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Curfew and Government Response

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal issued an order specifying that the curfew applies to multiple police station limits, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

Reports indicate that on March 17, approximately 200 to 250 members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal assembled near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, in support of removing Aurangzeb’s grave. Protesters chanted slogans and symbolically displayed a green cloth filled with cow dung cakes. Later, around 80 to 100 individuals gathered in Bhaldarpura, further heightening tensions and disrupting normal life.

To prevent further incidents, the police imposed a “communication ban (curfew)” in the affected areas. “During the lockdown period, no person should go out of the house for any reason other than medical reasons, nor should more than five people gather inside it. Also, orders are passed to prohibit spreading any kind of rumour, prohibiting doing all such acts,” the order stated.

Law enforcement authorities have been empowered to block roads and take necessary action to restore peace. Any individual violating the curfew will be subject to legal consequences under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, exemptions have been granted to on-duty police officers, government officials, students attending essential services, and personnel related to emergency services like the fire brigade.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Curfew Imposed In Several Areas Of Nagpur Following Violent Clashes In Mahal

 

Filed under

BSP CM Fadnavis mayawati Nagpur Violence

newsx

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!
newsx

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler...
Lady Gaga took a stand ag

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech
newsx

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s...
newsx

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to...
A violent clash broke out

Nagpur Under Curfew: What Exactly Happened? A Timeline Of Events
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler He Fears The Most

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler...

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s Response

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s...

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to 135/9 in Rain-Halted Match

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips