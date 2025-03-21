Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Nagpur Violence Update: 3 Fresh FIR Filed, 14 More Suspects Arrested

Nagpur Violence Update: 3 Fresh FIR Filed, 14 More Suspects Arrested

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on March 17, 2025, following rumors that a sheet with a Quranic verse had been burned during a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Nagpur Violence Update: 3 Fresh FIR Filed, 14 More Suspects Arrested


What Happened?

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on March 17, 2025, following rumors that a sheet with a Quranic verse had been burned during a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The unrest led to stone-pelting, arson, and attacks in multiple areas, injuring several people, including police officers.

Who Was Involved?

Authorities have arrested 105 individuals, including 14 more on Friday, to curb the unrest. Among the latest detainees, 10 are juveniles, highlighting the widespread involvement of youth in the clashes. One of the key accused, Faheem Khan, has been charged with treason.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Did the Violence Start?

The clashes began on March 17, 2025, and escalated over the next few days, prompting curfew orders in several parts of Nagpur. The situation remained tense, with police intensifying their crackdown on those responsible for the violence.

Why Did the Violence Occur?

The unrest was triggered by a VHP-led protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Rumors about the alleged burning of a Quranic verse during the demonstration quickly spread, sparking outrage and retaliatory violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Actions Have Been Taken?

  • Three additional FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.
  • Curfew was partially lifted on March 20 in some areas, allowing residents to buy essentials.
  • A court has remanded 17 accused to police custody until March 22.
  • Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and further arrests are expected.

Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal has called for a high-level review to decide on further action and curfew relaxations. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to prevent any further escalation in the city.

Filed under

Nagpur Violence Update

Israel destroys Gaza's on

Israeli Forces Advance Deeper Into Gaza, Destroy Only Specialized Cancer Hospital
newsx

Nagpur Violence Update: 3 Fresh FIR Filed, 14 More Suspects Arrested
Columbia enacts new campu

Columbia Caves! University Bows to Trump’s Demands After $400M Federal Funds Withdrawal
newsx

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What’s The Controversy?
Justin Baldoni expands hi

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To...
Israeli forces killed Ham

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Forces Advance Deeper Into Gaza, Destroy Only Specialized Cancer Hospital

Israeli Forces Advance Deeper Into Gaza, Destroy Only Specialized Cancer Hospital

Columbia Caves! University Bows to Trump’s Demands After $400M Federal Funds Withdrawal

Columbia Caves! University Bows to Trump’s Demands After $400M Federal Funds Withdrawal

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What’s The Controversy?

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Cancels Mumtaz Hotel Project, What’s The Controversy?

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To...

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?

Who Was Osama Tabash, The Hamas Intelligence Chief In Gaza Killed By Israel?

Entertainment

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni Expands $400 Million Lawsuit To Include Former Publicist, Alleges She Shared Doctored Messages To

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A Tale Of Power, Crime And Corruption

Khakee- The Bengal Story Review: City Of Joy Is Depicted As City Of Bhoy, A

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

L2 Empuraan: Director Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Didn’t Know Nikhat Khan Is Aamir Khan’s Sister

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For Close To A Month

How Did Jan Schwieterman Die? Good Burger Villain’s Death News Was Hidden From Fans For

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival