Nagpur Violence Update: 3 Fresh FIR Filed, 14 More Suspects Arrested

What Happened?

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on March 17, 2025, following rumors that a sheet with a Quranic verse had been burned during a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The unrest led to stone-pelting, arson, and attacks in multiple areas, injuring several people, including police officers.

Who Was Involved?

Authorities have arrested 105 individuals, including 14 more on Friday, to curb the unrest. Among the latest detainees, 10 are juveniles, highlighting the widespread involvement of youth in the clashes. One of the key accused, Faheem Khan, has been charged with treason.

When Did the Violence Start?

The clashes began on March 17, 2025, and escalated over the next few days, prompting curfew orders in several parts of Nagpur. The situation remained tense, with police intensifying their crackdown on those responsible for the violence.

Why Did the Violence Occur?

The unrest was triggered by a VHP-led protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Rumors about the alleged burning of a Quranic verse during the demonstration quickly spread, sparking outrage and retaliatory violence.

What Actions Have Been Taken?

Three additional FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence.

Curfew was partially lifted on March 20 in some areas, allowing residents to buy essentials.

A court has remanded 17 accused to police custody until March 22.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and further arrests are expected.

Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal has called for a high-level review to decide on further action and curfew relaxations. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert to prevent any further escalation in the city.