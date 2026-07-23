Naimisha Pradhan Deactivated Instagram After CJP Protest Backlash; Here’s Why She Came Under Fire

The daughter of Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister of Education in the Union Cabinet of India, Naimisha Pradhan, has deactivated her Instagram handle amid criticism on social media following the ongoing demonstrations for irregularities in competitive examinations. This has been seen following the increasing pressure on the Minister to resign from his post amid opposition parties’ calls as well as the police crackdown on students who were protesting towards the parliament building earlier this week.

How Naimisha Pradhan became the focus of online criticism

The criticism shifted towards Naimisha Pradhan after several social media users reportedly located her Instagram account and began posting comments on her photographs. Others tagged Naimisha Pradhan in posts questioning why she chose to pursue higher education abroad while her father heads the country’s education ministry.

According to reports, Naimisha Pradhan holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts. Some users argued that her decision to study overseas reflected concerns about India’s higher education system, while a few even tagged Tufts University and sought a response from the institution.

Debate over Naimisha Pradhan shifts beyond politics

At the same time, many social media users criticised the online attacks on Naimisha Pradhan, arguing that she does not hold any public office and should not be dragged into political controversies. They maintained that criticism should remain directed at elected representatives and policymakers rather than their relatives.

As the pressure was building up on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the exams, the latter defended himself from the criticism and blamed the Opposition for politicizing students’ issues and creating ruckus in the Parliament over the same.

Why Naimisha Pradhan’s case has triggered a larger discussion

The episode involving Naimisha Pradhan has also reignited discussions about the limits of political criticism in the digital age. Cyber experts and digital rights advocates have repeatedly warned that directing online abuse at family members who play no role in public decision-making can amount to targeted online harassment. As debate over the examination protests continues, Naimisha Pradhan’s reported decision to deactivate her Instagram account has become another flashpoint in the larger political row.

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