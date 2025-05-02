Nalbari Protests: Locals Rally Against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Assam

Gogoi, in turn, challenged the Chief Minister to provide proof or resign. He questioned Sarma’s allegations and accused him of peddling falsehoods for political gain.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi faced vocal opposition during his visit to Nalbari district in Assam on Friday. A group of local residents staged a protest as his convoy passed through the area, waving black flags and chanting slogans against him.

The protest took place near Balitara Post Office Chowk, coinciding with Gogoi’s scheduled appearance at a political meeting in Dhamdhama.

Black Flags and Slogans Mark Public Dissent

Protesters held up placards voicing their discontent and expressed strong criticism of the Congress leader. The demonstration reflected growing tensions on the ground, even as the political atmosphere in Assam heats up ahead of the Panchayat elections.

The incident adds to the already strained political narrative in the region, especially with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking a confrontational stance against Gogoi.

Sarma stirred further controversy by making explosive claims about Gogoi’s family. He told the media, “I have evidence that Gaurav Gogoi’s son and daughter are not Indian citizens. We are examining what he did there (Pakistan) for 15 days. There is no tourism place in Pakistan; it is only a terrorist adda. It is 100 per cent confirmed that he went there, but what did he do there in 15 days? Robert Vadra and Gaurav Gogoi are more concerned about Pakistan than India.”

Political Firestorm Heats Up on Social Media

The political rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi has taken a sharp turn online, where both leaders continue to exchange accusations. Their ongoing social media battle has escalated in the middle of the election campaign, injecting fresh energy—and controversy—into the polls.

Earlier this week, Sarma publicly questioned Gogoi about an alleged 15-day visit to Pakistan. He demanded an explanation, along with information on the citizenship status of Gogoi’s wife and children.

Sarma also alleged that Gogoi’s wife might be receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO. He posted on X: “Questions for the Hon’ble Member of Parliament from the Congress Party: 1. Did you visit Pakistan for a continuous period of 15 days? If so, could you kindly clarify the purpose of your visit? 2. Does your wife indeed receive a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO while residing and working in India? If so, may we ask why a Pakistan-based organisation is paying a salary for activities conducted in India? 3. What is the citizenship status of your wife and your two children? Are they Indian citizens, or do they hold citizenship of another country? Many more questions will follow.”

Gogoi, in turn, challenged the Chief Minister to provide proof or resign. He questioned Sarma’s allegations and accused him of peddling falsehoods for political gain.

Tensions Set the Tone for High-Stakes Elections

As the Panchayat elections draw nearer, the personal attacks and fiery rhetoric between Assam’s political heavyweights continue to dominate headlines.

With both leaders refusing to back down, the political temperature in Assam shows no sign of cooling.

(With Inputs From ANI)

