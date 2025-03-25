Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Namami Gange Programme to Unlock Rs 10,000 Cr Potential for EPC Sector, Says ICRA

Namami Gange Programme to Unlock Rs 10,000 Cr Potential for EPC Sector, Says ICRA

If the programme is extended beyond 2026, it would create more business opportunities for EPC companies over the next 2.5 to 3 years, the report stated.

Namami Gange Programme to Unlock Rs 10,000 Cr Potential for EPC Sector, Says ICRA

Namami Gange Programme to Unlock Rs 10,000 Cr Potential for EPC Sector, Says ICRA


The Namami Gange Programme (NGP) of the central government presents a major business opportunity worth Rs 10,000 crore for companies in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector, according to a report by ICRA.

The report highlighted that government spending on water supply and sanitation (WSS) schemes, including NGP, has grown significantly over the past decade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ICRA said “GoI’s Namami Gange Programme offers untapped opportunity worth Rs. 100 billion for EPC players”.

In the Union Budget for FY2026, the Ministry of Jal Shakti received an allocation of Rs 99,500 crore, reflecting an annual growth rate of 21 per cent over the last ten years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Namami Gange Programme was launched in June 2014 to clean and rejuvenate the Ganga River and its tributaries. Initially planned till March 2021, the programme had an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore. It is now in its second phase, extending until March 2026, with an increased budget of Rs 22,500 crore.

As of January 31, 2025, a total of 492 projects have been sanctioned under the NGP, with an estimated cost of Rs 40,120 crore. Out of these, 307 projects are fully operational. The report also notes that 206 sewage infrastructure projects have been sanctioned with a total investment of Rs 33,000 crore, and 127 of them have been successfully completed.

Despite the large fund allocation and numerous projects in the pipeline, the pace of project execution remains a key challenge. With the programme’s current deadline set for March 2026, timely completion of pending projects is critical.

However, given the speed of work seen so far, ICRA predicts that the government may extend the deadline.

If the programme is extended beyond 2026, it would create more business opportunities for EPC companies over the next 2.5 to 3 years, the report stated.

This extension would allow more companies to participate in infrastructure projects, particularly in sewage treatment and water management, under the Namami Gange initiative.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Regular Telecom Tariff Hikes Expected, According to Centrum Report

Filed under

Namami Gange Programme

Kremlin spokesperson Dmit

US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Conclude As Moscow Says Details Of US-Russia Discussion Won’t Be...
newsx

‘Nobody Is Against Any Language, But Hindi Imposition Will Destroy Culture’: MK Stalin On Language...
newsx

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash
Namami Gange Programme to

Namami Gange Programme to Unlock Rs 10,000 Cr Potential for EPC Sector, Says ICRA
Crisil Ratings: Retail Se

Crisil Ratings: Retail Security Receipts Redemption Rate for ARCs to Rise by 600 Bps
Iwao Hakamada, Japan’s

World’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Wins $1.4M Payout, After 46 Years of Wrongful Conviction
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Conclude As Moscow Says Details Of US-Russia Discussion Won’t Be Published

US-Ukraine Talks in Saudi Arabia Conclude As Moscow Says Details Of US-Russia Discussion Won’t Be...

‘Nobody Is Against Any Language, But Hindi Imposition Will Destroy Culture’: MK Stalin On Language Policy

‘Nobody Is Against Any Language, But Hindi Imposition Will Destroy Culture’: MK Stalin On Language...

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Crisil Ratings: Retail Security Receipts Redemption Rate for ARCs to Rise by 600 Bps

Crisil Ratings: Retail Security Receipts Redemption Rate for ARCs to Rise by 600 Bps

World’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Wins $1.4M Payout, After 46 Years of Wrongful Conviction

World’s Longest-Serving Death Row Inmate Wins $1.4M Payout, After 46 Years of Wrongful Conviction

Entertainment

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Watch | Neha Kakkar Crying On Stage After Three-Hour Delay In Melbourne Concert, Faces Backlash

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Who Is Hamdan Ballal, The Oscar-winning Palestinian Director Lynched In West Bank By Israeli Settlers?

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Is ‘Empuraan 3’ Happening? Prithviraj Sukumaran Has An Exciting Update

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott Announces India Concert In October: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success