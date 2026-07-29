Namo Bharat To Connect Jewar Airport With Ghaziabad? 4 New Delhi-NCR Corridors Proposed

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has formally submitted project plans for the construction of four new Namo Bharat corridors to the central government. The information was disclosed by the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The four corridors under consideration include those connecting Delhi to Karnal, Delhi to Bawal, Bawal to Behror, and an important one connecting Ghaziabad to the upcoming Noida International Airport. As these proposals are put forward for consideration, it is important to note that these routes have not been sanctioned and are yet to receive funding since these are required to be technically and financially appraised.

Route details for proposed Namo Bharat corridors across the regional network

All newly proposed routes intend to address certain deficiencies in connectivity within the larger National Capital Region. The Delhi-Karnal route is meant to facilitate rapid transport services to the northern part of Haryana, which only has roads and normal train service at present. Shifting focus further down, both the Delhi-Bawal and Bawal-Behror routes have been designed in order to address the problem of high speed connectivity between the national capital and southern parts of Haryana.

But it needs to be highlighted here that the route from Ghaziabad to Noida International Airport Jewar has its special relevance. After completion, Jewar airport is likely to emerge as one of the most crowded airports in northern India. Therefore, there is need for rapid rail transport.

How these Namo Bharat corridors build on earlier regional transit plans

These projects fit into a broader regional vision originally outlined by the NCR Planning Board in its Functional Plan on Transport for NCR-2032, which listed eight distinct RRTS routes. Those original eight lines were Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat, Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal, Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak, Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut, Ghaziabad-Khurja, and Ghaziabad-Hapur.

Reports say that Later, a task force formed by the erstwhile Planning Commission (now NITI Aayog) singled out three routes for fast-track setup: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat. The first of these to get approved was the 82.15-kilometer Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch, sanctioned in March 2019. Today, that route is fully functional as the nation’s inaugural rapid rail line, carrying tens of thousands of daily riders.

Next steps and funding approvals for future Namo Bharat corridors

Before any construction can begin on the four new proposals, significant review work remains. Rapid rail lines require substantial financial investment, requiring detailed appraisals before central backing is granted.

Because these massive transit projects depend on shared funding from the Centre, relevant state governments, and international financial institutions, all parties must align before a project moves off paper and onto a construction site. For now, local commuters must wait, but the submission of detailed project reports officially brings these Namo Bharat corridors closer to reality.

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