Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief After Poor Party Performance

Monday, November 25, 2024
Nana Patole, president of the Maharashtra Congress, stepped down on Monday following the party’s dismal performance in the recently concluded state assembly elections. The Congress, part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, suffered its worst defeat in Maharashtra, winning only 16 out of the 103 seats it contested. This marked a significant decline from the 44 seats it held in the previous assembly, leading to a crisis within the party’s state leadership.

Narrow Escape for Patole in Sakoli

Patole himself barely managed to retain his seat in the Sakoli constituency, edging out his opponent by a razor-thin margin of 208 votes. His resignation comes as the party faces internal scrutiny over its poor electoral strategy and execution, which contributed to the broader collapse of the MVA.

BJP-Led Mahayuti’s Landslide Victory

The elections were dominated by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which secured a commanding 232 seats—well beyond the majority threshold of 145. The Congress’ allies, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, also experienced significant losses, resulting in the MVA’s collective strength being reduced to a shadow of its former self.

This electoral outcome highlights the BJP’s growing political dominance in Maharashtra, where 128 of its 149 candidates emerged victorious, strengthening the Mahayuti alliance’s grip on the state.

Leadership Struggles in the MVA

Patole, who assumed the role of Maharashtra Congress chief in 2021, had led the party to a strong showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 13 of 17 seats in the state. However, the assembly elections exposed fractures within the MVA, particularly during seat-sharing negotiations. Disagreements between the Congress and its allies, especially the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, reportedly strained relationships.

Two days before the results were announced, Patole controversially declared that Congress would lead the next MVA government, a statement that irked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. This misstep, combined with the alliance’s lackluster governance record, left voters unimpressed and contributed to the electoral defeat.

