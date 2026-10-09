Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP’s Hasi Rani Rath Leads by 49,922* Votes; Check Latest West Bengal Vote Count | ECI Results

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hasi Rani Rath is leading in the Nandigram Assembly by-election in West Bengal, according to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) update. Rath has secured 66,415 votes, while Indian National Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is in second place with 16,493 votes. Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Santi Gopal Giri is third with 2,495 votes.

Rath currently leads Pradhan by 49,922 votes, according to the ECI update timestamped 12:24 pm on Friday, October 9, 2026. Counting has reached EVM Round 6 of 15. The latest figures are available on the official ECI results portal.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Latest Vote Count

The latest candidate-wise figures displayed by the ECI are as follows:

Hasi Rani Rath (Bharatiya Janata Party): 66,415 votes.

Milan Pradhan (Indian National Congress): 16,493 votes.

Santi Gopal Giri (Communist Party of India): 2,495 votes.

Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan (All India Secular Front): 660 votes.

Ehteshmul Haque (Democratic Trinamool Congress): 345 votes.

Sayed Mahammad (Independent): 282 votes.

SK Hasibul (Jatiya Unnayan Party): 128 votes.

Abdul Raffiq Saha (Independent): 113 votes.

SK Mujibar Rahaman Ali (Independent): 99 votes.

NOTA (None of the Above): 282 votes.

These figures reflect the counting position recorded at EVM Round 6 of 15. Vote totals and candidate standings may change as counting progresses.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: BJP vs Congress vs CPI

The Nandigram Assembly by-election has BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath leading the current count with 66,415 votes. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is in second place with 16,493 votes, while CPI candidate Santi Gopal Giri has received 2,495 votes.

The current margin between Rath and Pradhan stands at 49,922 votes. However, with nine EVM rounds remaining, the final result will depend on the completion of counting and official confirmation by the election authorities.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: EVM Counting Status

According to the ECI, counting in Nandigram had reached Round 6 of 15 as of 12:24 pm on October 9, 2026.

Hasi Rani Rath is leading, with Milan Pradhan trailing in second place. Further rounds may change the vote totals and margin.

Follow the round-wise EVM vote count on the official ECI website for constituency-level updates.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: How to Check

To follow the latest results, visit the official ECI results website, open the October 2026 Assembly by-election section and select Assembly Constituency 210 – Nandigram, West Bengal. Check the candidate-wise vote totals, leading and trailing positions, and round-wise counting status.

The final result will be confirmed after counting is completed and the election authorities publish the official figures.

Disclaimer: Final data for each Assembly or Parliamentary Constituency will be shared in Form 20. Figures may change as counting progresses. Refer to the official Nandigram results page for the latest updates and final confirmation.