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Home > India News > Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence

West Bengal by election 2026 live updates: The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, the slain aide of CM Suvendu Adhikari. The Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, while a TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Mamata led TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan.

Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. (Pic: ANI)
Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 09:39 IST

West Bengal result live update: The counting for Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal started today at 8 am after polling recorded a massive 80.89% turnout. The bypoll was necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat.

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Nandigram Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.
 
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The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, the slain aide of CM Suvendu Adhikari. The Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, while a TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Mamata led TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan. The CPI has also fielded Santigopal Giri.
 
The Nandigram contest is being closely watched because of the constituency’s political significance and its history of intense battles involving the BJP and TMC. With counting scheduled for October 9, attention will now turn to the first trends and the final winner.
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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence
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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence

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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence
Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence
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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence

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