Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Vote Counting Begins Amid Heavy Security Presence

West Bengal result live update: The counting for Nandigram Assembly bypoll in West Bengal started today at 8 am after polling recorded a massive 80.89% turnout. The bypoll was necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari vacated the seat.

Vote counting will start at 8 am on October 9. Election results and round-wise trends will emerge as counting progresses. Readers can follow the latest Nandigram Election Result 2026 updates on NewsX.com and watch live election coverage on the NewsX YouTube channel.

Top Contenders

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, the slain aide of CM Suvendu Adhikari. The Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, while a TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque and Mamata led TMC fielded Sanchita Pradhan. The CPI has also fielded Santigopal Giri.