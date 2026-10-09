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Home > India News > Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates

Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath is leading by 1,22,753 votes in the West Bengal by-election, securing 1,64,427 votes against Congress candidate Milan Pradhan’s 41,674, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Check the candidate-wise vote count, winning margin and latest counting updates.

Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 16:18 IST

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hasi Rani Rath has established a substantial lead in the Nandigram Assembly by-election in West Bengal. According to the latest figures displayed by the Election Commission of India, Rath has received 1,64,427 votes after all 17 EVM counting rounds, while Indian National Congress candidate Milan Pradhan has polled 41,674 votes.

The BJP candidate is ahead by 1,22,753 votes, with Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Santi Gopal Giri in third place with 5,779 votes. The ECI update was timestamped 4:06 pm on Friday, October 9, 2026, with the status showing all 17 of 17 EVM rounds completed. The final result should be confirmed through the official declaration and Form-20.

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Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Winner and Vote Margin

Hasi Rani Rath of the BJP has secured 1,64,427 votes in the latest ECI update, putting her well ahead of her nearest rival, Milan Pradhan of the Congress, who has received 41,674 votes.

The difference between the two candidates stands at 1,22,753 votes. Although all 17 EVM counting rounds are marked complete, the ECI notes that the displayed information is entered into the system by Returning Officers at their respective counting centres. The final data will be shared in Form-20.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Full Candidate-Wise Vote Count

The candidate-wise figures displayed in the latest Election Commission of India update are as follows:

  • Hasi Rani Rath (Bharatiya Janata Party): 1,64,427 votes — Leading

  • Milan Pradhan (Indian National Congress): 41,674 votes

  • Santi Gopal Giri (Communist Party of India): 5,779 votes

  • Ali Md Sabe Miraj Khan (All India Secular Front): 1,607 votes

  • Ehteshmul Haque (Democratic Trinamool Congress): 853 votes

  • Sayed Mahammad (Independent): 723 votes

  • SK Hasibul (Jatiya Unnayan Party): 325 votes

  • Abdul Raffiq Saha (Independent): 257 votes

  • SK Mujibar Rahaman Ali (Independent): 227 votes

  • NOTA (None of the Above): 643 votes

Note: These figures reflect the ECI update timestamped 4:06 pm on October 9, 2026. The final result should be verified against the official declaration and Form-20.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: BJP vs Congress vs CPI

The Nandigram by-election has seen BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath build a substantial lead over Congress rival Milan Pradhan. Rath has polled 1,64,427 votes, compared with Pradhan’s 41,674, creating a gap of 1,22,753 votes in the latest figures.

CPI candidate Santi Gopal Giri is placed third with 5,779 votes. The ECI dashboard shows all 17 EVM counting rounds as completed, although the final result data remains subject to the official declaration and Form-20.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: What Do the Latest Counting Figures Show?

The latest ECI update shows Hasi Rani Rath leading by more than 1.22 lakh votes after the completion of all 17 EVM counting rounds. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is in second place, while the remaining candidates have recorded significantly lower vote totals.

The Election Commission has clarified that the figures displayed on its portal are based on information entered by Returning Officers from their respective counting centres. The final data for the constituency will be shared in Form-20.

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026: Where to Check the Official Result

Voters can check the latest vote count and official result on the Election Commission of India results portal. Select the October 2026 Assembly by-election results and open Assembly Constituency 210, Nandigram, West Bengal to view the candidate-wise figures and round-wise counting details.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the ECI figures till writing. The final result should be confirmed through the official declaration and Form-20.

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Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates
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Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates
Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates
Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates
Nandigram By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the West Bengal By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Updates
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