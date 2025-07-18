Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Months ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.





New routes have been announced. One of the Amrit Bharat trains will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi. The others will be from Bapudham, Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi); Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

Find Routes Of New Amrit Bharat Trains Flagged Off By Narendra Modi

1. Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi

2. Bapudham, Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi)

3. Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur

4. Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

Prime Minister also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and released over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

He also released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

आज मोतिहारी में लोगों को पक्के घर की चाबी सौंपकर मन को बहुत संतोष हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/e1pWLZfe0Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2025

With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes ahead of the Assembly elections which will be likely to be held in November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current 243 seated Bihar Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 131 members while the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has 111 members. The BJP is the largest party with 80 MLAs, while the opposition RJD with 77 MLAs is the second largest party.

