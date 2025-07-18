LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > India > Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains. New routes have been announced. One of the Amrit Bharat trains will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi. The others will be from Bapudham, Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi); Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

Modi (Credit - X)
Modi (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 16:50:02 IST

Months ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Amrit Bharat trains in Motihari on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore.



New routes have been announced. One of the Amrit Bharat trains will run between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi. The others will be from Bapudham, Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi); Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

Find Routes Of New Amrit Bharat Trains Flagged Off By Narendra Modi

1.    Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi
2.    Bapudham, Motihari to Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi)
3.    Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur
4.    Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar).

Prime Minister also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and released over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

He also released Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore women have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
The visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes ahead of the Assembly elections which will be likely to be held in November this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

In the current 243 seated Bihar Assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 131 members while the Opposition’s INDIA Bloc has 111 members. The BJP is the largest party with 80 MLAs, while the opposition RJD with 77 MLAs is the second largest party. 

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises

Tags: Bihar assembly pollsnarendra modiNitish Kumar

More News

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Korean Star Lee Min Ho Reveals The Real Reason Why He Didn’t Rush For His Comeback As He Returns To Acting After A Decade
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Divorce Rumors: Here Are The Five Costliest Alimony Settlements
President Donald Trump Must Stop Interference In Brazil’s Internal Issues, Says President Lula
India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings
Axis Bank Q1 Results: What Went Wrong With Axis Bank Share Price Today As Profit Dips, Stock Tank
Jackson Wang Strips Down His Past In Raw Magicman 2 Video: Made Me A Man
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?