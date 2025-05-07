Narinder Singh Urges Centre To Intervene After Poonch Shelling, Says “Pakistan Has No Sense”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the shelling and mourned the loss of three Sikhs. His office identified the deceased as Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Ranjit Singh.

Cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army on Wednesday killed nearly 12 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Narinder Singh, President of the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, confirmed in a video that a shell struck a corner of the Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara, shattering a door and several glass panes. The attack also damaged Geeta Bhawan and a mosque, where a teacher was killed. Singh stated that locals were panicking and many had vacated their homes. He urged the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government to intervene and restore peace in the region.

Civilians Bear the Brunt of Ceasefire Violation

Narinder Singh said, “Nearly 12 people have died in Poonch district due to cross-border shelling… In Poonch proper five people of the Sikh community and rest from the Muslim community have died. A shell hit one corner of our Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, because of which one door and a few glasses were shattered… Reports are being circulated that shelling has caused heavy losses to the Gurudwara, which are not correct.”

He added, “Since it is a congested area, one shell has hit Geeta Bhawan and one shell hit a mosque also, killing one teacher in the mosque.”

SAD Condemns Attack on Gurudwara, Seeks Compensation

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the shelling and mourned the loss of three Sikhs. His office identified the deceased as Amrik Singh Ji (a raagi Singh), Bhai Amarjeet Singh, and Ranjit Singh.

“Strongly condemn the inhuman attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Central Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Poonch, in which three innocent Gursikhs… lost their lives,” Badal posted on X. “We demand that the martyrs be honored for their sacrifice and that the bereaved families receive adequate compensation to support them in their time of grief.”

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, India launched ‘Operation Sindoor.’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery… took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness.”

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated the military destroyed nine terror sites without civilian harm. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the Pahalgam attack as “barbaric,” stressing the need to deter further threats through “measured and non-escalatory” responses.

(With Inuts From ANI)

