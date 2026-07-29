Narmada Expressway: Route, Length, Cost, Lanes, Cities Connected and Proposed Ahmedabad Extension

The Narmada Expressway is being planned as a 1,300-km, eight-lane greenfield expressway, it will connect the eastern and western parts of Madhya Pradesh. The whole project is expected to start from Amarkantak in eastern MP and it will run along the Narmada River, joining several big cities across the state, in a way that feels pretty direct. This road project is also counted among the government’s main highway initiatives, along with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Ganga Expressway, and the Goa-Nagpur Expressway. Officials say the expressway will enhance road connectivity, because it links Amarkantak with places like Jabalpur, Dindori, and Alirajpur. As a result, journeys should turn faster and that should help economic development move ahead in the region.

Narmada Expressway: Route

The Narmada Expressway is apparently being planned to link major cities, district HQs places of worship and tourism points across Madhya Pradesh, in one continuous corridor. The route that is being discussed is set to start from Kabir Chabutra in Amarkantak and then move through Dindori, Jabalpur, Obedullaganj, Budhni , Nasrullaganj, Sandalpur, Karnad, Indore, Dhar, Sardarpur, and eventually Jhabua before it reaches the Madhya Pradesh Gujarat border. Altogether, this line is estimated to be around 906 km, give or take.

As per the proposal, various portions of the expressway will be made with two lanes or four lanes, depending on the need, and the corridor density. The route layout includes 76 km from Kabir Chabutra to Dindori, 155 km from Dindori to Jabalpur, 18 km for the Jabalpur Greenfield Bypass, 269 km from Jabalpur to Obedullaganj, 32 km from Obedullaganj to Budhni, 53 km from Budhni to Nasrullaganj, 35 km from Nasrullaganj to Sandalpur, and 60 km from Sandalpur to Karnad.

Then from Karnad all the way onward to Indore, and further through Dhar and Jhabua up to the Gujarat border, a 175-km four-lane section has been proposed, and also approved.

The project isn’t only about the new alignment though. It also covers improvements to a few existing highways under the Narmada Pragati Path plan. This list includes roads connecting Shahdol to Amarkantak, Rewa to Jabalpur, Bhopal to Obedullaganj, Harda to Sandalpur, Hoshangabad to Budhni, Khandwa to Indore, Khargone to Khalghat, Barwani to Thikri, and Dewas to Indore. Most of these stretches are planned as four-lane roads, so the overall connectivity across the state improves in a steady manner.

Narmada Expressway: Connected Cities

The official route map for the Narmada Expressway still has not been released, but from the proposed outline it seems the whole thing will run through several important places, Amarkantak, Mandla, Dindori, Jabalpur, Shahpura, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Khirkiya, Harda, Harsud, Khandwa, Mundi, Sanawad, Barwaha, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Barwani and Alirajpur, plus some other nearby points as well.

Narmada Expressway: Cost

The Narmada Expressway is being estimated at around Rs 31,000 crore. The plan should basically cover something like 968 km through Madhya Pradesh , and then add about 110 km in Gujarat.

By the time it is fully completed, the expressway is expected to connect big cities, well known visitor spots and also district headquarters, so travel across the region becomes quicker, and a bit more comfortable too.

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