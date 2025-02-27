NASA Veteran Mike Massimino Praises PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Students After Interaction

Renowned former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino recently visited a PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, where he had an engaging interaction with students. Impressed by their curiosity and enthusiasm, he shared his appreciation for the warm reception and insightful questions posed by the students.

“It is just wonderful. I just arrived here, and I think they arranged it very quickly, which amazes me. The students were very polite, had some great questions, and the whole school was very welcoming,” Massimino said. He further highlighted the students’ keen interest not just in the space program but in STEM fields in general, emphasizing the importance of nurturing such enthusiasm.

Expressing admiration for India’s progress in space exploration, Massimino remarked, “India has a lot to offer. I am familiar with a lot of students and people who have worked with NASA. All the students we have in the United States are very hardworking and smart. I am really glad to see the advances that India has made in its space programme.”

The astronaut was particularly impressed by the hospitality of the school, noting, “The school is wonderful. They made me feel so welcomed. I just arrived here, and I think they arranged it very quickly. This amazes me. The students were very polite and had some great questions. Their enthusiasm for the space program is incredible.”

Visiting India for the first time, Massimino expressed his eagerness to explore more, stating, “I would love to stay here and look around… it’s my first time here.”

His visit left an indelible impact on the students, inspiring them to pursue their passion for space and science. The interaction highlighted the growing global recognition of India’s advancements in space technology and education.

