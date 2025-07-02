Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Entertainment > Naseeruddin Shah Defends Diljit Dosanjh, Faces Social Media Heat Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Naseeruddin Shah Defends Diljit Dosanjh, Faces Social Media Heat Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Naseeruddin Shah stood firmly behind Diljit Dosanjh amid political backlash over the film Sardaar Ji 3. Despite fierce criticism forcing him to delete his initial post, Naseeruddin’s follow-up quote reminded us how speaking the truth often comes with a cost

Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh
Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 19:25:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

When Diljit Dosanjh’s new moview Sardaar3 turned out to be the centre of attention of a political controversy,the well known actor Naseeruddin Shah openly supported  him and questioned the reason behind the hatred towards Diljit post the controversy. 

 Facing sharp backlash from various quarters Naseeruddin chose to delete his initial post as the response was swift and intense. Yet, his voice wasn’t quietenfor long. Shortly afterward, he shared a quote from Georg Christoph Lichtenberg: “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody’s beard.” 

Naseeruddin Shah’s Defense of Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Debate on Speaking Out

It was a subtle reminder that the world is too quick to judge since, speaking out honestly often comes with consequences.

Naseeruddin Shah’s gesture towards a fellow artist fot a lot of mixed reaction. While on one hand many applauded him for standing next to Diljit under fire, some also accused him on causing troble on social media. 

The Fine Line Between Art and Politics: Naseeruddin Shah’s Candid Reminder

This tells us how delicate the balance is between political pressure and creative expression, something an artist expereince everyday. In the end, Naseeruddin Shah’s brief but poignant message reminds us how difiicult it is to uphold truth in a divided world. Speaking up can be risky, but sometimes it’s the only way forward even if it means ruffling a few feathers along the way.

This whole situations tells us the difference between what’s easy and doing what’s right. It’s so appealing to keep quiet when the spotlight turns harsh, to avoid the noise and backlash that come with speaking up. But standing firm, especially when things get heated, takes real guts. Naseeruddin Shah showed that sometimes, sticking to your beliefs means facing discomfort head-on. It’s a reminder that true strength isn’t about avoiding trouble, it’s about choosing honesty over comfort, even when it’s the harder choice to make.

Living in a world where voices are drowned by unasked opinions and noises that clash. Naseeruddin Shah’s expression serve as a gentle yet powerful reminder that standing next to someones truth might not be easy but the right thing to do. 

Also Read: Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas

Tags: diljit dosanjhNaseeruddin ShahPolitical Backlashsardaar ji 3
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?