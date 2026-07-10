Nashik Conversion Case: Judge Invokes Lord Krishna While Giving Bail to Pregnant Nida Khan | Here’s What He Said

Nida Khan, a former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee who was dismissed after being named in the Nashik religious conversion case has been granted bail by a local court. The court said that no woman should have to go through the trauma of giving birth in prison and also referred to Lord Krishna’s birth in jail. Nida Khan is five months pregnant and was arrested on May 7 from a rented apartment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She was on the run for nearly 25 days. She had requested bail mainly on the grounds of her pregnancy and the Nashik court granted her bail on July 6.

Nida Khan Granted Bail; Court Refers to Lord Krishna’s Birth

A special court in Maharashtra’s Nashik district has granted bail to Nida Khan. She is one of the accused in the high-profile religious conversion case.

While giving the bail order, the court referred to Lord Krishna’s birth in prison. The court said no child should have to suffer the trauma or social stigma of being born behind bars.

Special Judge K. G. Joshi noted that Nidha Khan is approximately five months pregnant. The court said that if she were to give birth in jail and the greatest impact would have ot be suffered by the newborn child.

So the court showed some concerns regarding the welfare, safe birth and overall well-being of the child.

What Did the Court Say?



The court said, “It is undisputed that the accused, Nida, is five months pregnant. Like Lord Krishna, the trauma of being born in prison, or the social stigma associated with such a birth, would be difficult for any person to bear. To avoid such a painful situation and to ensure the proper welcome, safe birth, and overall welfare of the newborn child, it would be just and appropriate to exercise the court’s discretion in favour of the applicant-accused.”

The court further added, “By imposing suitable conditions, the interests of the prosecution can be adequately protected. The purpose of granting bail is to ensure that the accused remains available before the court during the course of the trial.”

What is the Nashik Conversion Case?



This case, is linked to an IT firm in Nashik, where stories about religious conversion came up a few months ago.

From what the allegations say, Nida Khan, who works at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), supposedly pressured a female coworker to convert to Islam. The complainant claimed Khan kept making derogatory comments about Hindu deities, and that it really hurt their religious feelings.

As mentioned in the FIR, Nida Khan is alleged to have handed out burqas and religious books, along with Islamic literature, to colleagues. She is also said to have installed religious apps on their mobile phones and then put mental pressure on them, pushing them to embrace Islam.

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