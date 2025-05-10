Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
‘Nation First, Personal Interests Later’, Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

"Eight years ago, no one would have even thought that four-lane roads would be built here, an international airport would be built. Today, we are seeing a new Ayodhya," he said.

'Nation First, Personal Interests Later', Says CM Yogi Adityanath Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the public to put the "nation first " and prioritise the well-being and interests of the nation above personal or family needs.


Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged the public to put the “nation first ” and prioritise the well-being and interests of the nation above personal or family needs.

“Developed India and self-reliant India will be created only when our resolve is linked to our duties, when India becomes our priority. Nation first, family, personal interests later,” CM Yogi said in Ayodhya. CM Yogi further asserted that today, the nation is witnessing a “new Ayodhya.”

“Eight years ago, no one would have even thought that four-lane roads would be built here, an international airport would be built. Today, we are seeing a new Ayodhya,” he said.

Yogi expressed concern

Earlier today, CM Yogi expressed concern about some people using social media to weaken the morale of the armed forces. “Today, a few people post tweets on social media that aim to weaken the morale of our soldiers. Why is this happening? Everyone’s goal should be ‘Nation First.’ When someone works with the spirit of keeping the nation above all, they build a generation that ensures the country’s safety and self-reliance,” he said.

CM Yogi paid tribute to CMS founder, the late Jagdish Gandhi, and praised that he did not give up. With courage and dedication, they created something meaningful in the field of education,” he said. The incidents of heavy shelling and cross-border firing were reported from various places aligning with Pakistan border on Saturday.

He highlighted that CMS now has around 65,000 students, which is a “major achievement.” The Chief Minister also appreciated a cultural performance by students on the theme of “Adi Yogi.”

India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered an “act of war” against India and will be responded to accordingly, the top government sources said.

(With ANI Inputs)

