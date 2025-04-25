Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has issued a deeply personal statement following the criticism he received over inviting Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic meet in Bengaluru.

‘Nation First’ Says Neeraj Chopra On Being Trolled For Inviting Pakistan Athelete Arshad Nadeem


Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has issued a deeply personal statement following the criticism he received over inviting Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic meet in Bengaluru. The invitation, which was extended prior to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, drew strong reactions from sections of the public after the tragic killing of 26 people.

Addressing the issue on social media, Chopra clarified the timeline of the invitation and condemned the abuse directed at him and his family in its aftermath. “I usually am a man of few words, but that doesn’t mean I will not speak up against what I think is wrong,” he wrote, asserting that the gesture was solely athlete-to-athlete and not political in nature.

“My Country Will Always Come First”

Chopra made it clear that in light of the attack, Nadeem’s participation was no longer being considered. “After all that has taken place over the last 48 hours, Arshad’s presence at the NC Classic was completely out of the question. My country and its interests will always come first,” he said, adding that his prayers were with the victims and their families.

Chopra also took a stand against personal attacks and false narratives. “It pains me that I have to explain myself to people who are targeting me and my family. We are simple people. Please don’t make us out to be anything else,” he stated, referencing past instances where the same voices once praised his family.

Reaffirming his commitment to his nation, Chopra concluded by saying, “I will work even harder to ensure the world remembers India and looks at it with envy and respect—for all the right reasons. Jai Hind.”

