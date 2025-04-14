Home
Nation Honors Dr. Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti With Grand Tribute At Parliament Lawns

Nation Honors Dr. Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti With Grand Tribute At Parliament Lawns

Nation Honors Dr. Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti With Grand Tribute At Parliament Lawns


The Government of India will commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Today, April 14, 2025, at Prerna Sthal, located at the Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi, On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti 2025. Dr. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a pioneer of social reform, continues to inspire millions. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a floral tribute ceremony in the morning, along with several other dignitaries.

Public Access Allowed Till Noon On The B.R Ambedkar Jayanti

Authorities will open the venue to the general public until noon, allowing citizens to participate in the tribute. According to an official statement, the arrangements at Prerna Sthal will accommodate visitors who wish to pay their respects on the occasion. Security officials and volunteers will manage the crowd throughout the morning hours.

Dr. Ambedkar Foundation To Facilitate Visits

The Dr. Ambedkar Foundation will facilitate public participation and provide logistical support for the event. The Foundation has organized special bus services for visitors traveling to the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial, located at 26, Alipur Road, also known as Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi. The site holds historic significance as the place where Dr. Ambedkar spent his final days.

Memorial Site To Welcome Devotees

The Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial will receive visitors throughout the day. The special bus service will help streamline transport between the Parliament House Lawns and Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi, enabling more citizens to participate in the commemorative activities.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar- The Man Behind Constitution

Dr. Bheemrao Ramji Ambedkar (1891–1956) was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who led the movement against caste discrimination in India. He served as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution and became India’s first Law Minister. A lifelong advocate for equality, he championed education, labor rights, and gender justice. Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy remains pivotal in India’s journey toward social justice and constitutional democracy.

