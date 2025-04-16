National Herald Case: ED Chargesheet Names Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; Congress Calls It State Sponsored

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9, also includes the names of senior Congress figures Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. All four have been named in connection with alleged irregularities related to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

The political tension around the National Herald case has escalated once again as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet in the high-profile money laundering investigation. The chargesheet names top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who have now been formally listed as accused.

The chargesheet, submitted on April 9, also includes the names of senior Congress figures Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey. All four have been named in connection with alleged irregularities related to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.

Court Hearing on April 25

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne at the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The judge has scheduled the matter for further proceedings on April 25, when the court will examine whether to take cognisance of the charges. “The prosecution complaint will be reviewed for cognisance on April 25, 2025, during which the special counsel for the ED and the investigating officer will also present the case diaries for the court’s review,” said the judge.

ED Moves to Seize Properties Worth ₹661 Crore

In another major development, the ED on April 12 said it had initiated action to seize assets worth ₹661 crore connected to AJL. The agency claimed that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi jointly hold more than 75 percent of AJL’s shares through a company called Young Indian Pvt. Ltd.

The ED has issued notices related to properties in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, which it believes are part of the money laundering trail. These notices, which ask for the premises to be vacated or the rent to be transferred, were seen pasted on the doors of Herald House in Delhi’s ITO, a Bandra property in Mumbai, and the AJL building on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow.

These steps were taken under Section 8 and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which outlines how the ED can take over properties once an adjudicating authority confirms their connection to money laundering.

Congress Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’; BJP Hits Back

The Congress party has strongly objected to the chargesheet and the ED’s actions, calling it a politically motivated move by the BJP-led government. In response to the ED’s steps, Congress is planning to stage protests across the country in front of ED offices on Wednesday. The party has accused the ruling BJP of misusing central agencies to target opposition leaders.

However, the BJP dismissed these claims, saying that the law is taking its course and the Congress leaders will have to face the consequences. “They will have to pay the price,” BJP leaders said, hitting back at the allegations of political vendetta.

What Is the National Herald Case About?

The case began back in 2014, when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint accusing Congress leaders of illegally taking control of AJL’s properties through a company called Young Indian for just ₹50 lakh, while the real value of the properties was allegedly over ₹2,000 crore.

AJL is the publisher of the National Herald newspaper. According to the ED, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38% stake in Young Indian, making them the majority shareholders of the company that now controls AJL.

The ED also claims that the properties under AJL and Young Indian were used to generate more illegal income. “Young Indian and AJL properties were used for generation of further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations to the tune of ₹18 crore, bogus advance rent to the tune of ₹38 crore, and bogus advertisements of ₹29 crore,” the ED said in its chargesheet.