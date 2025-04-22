‘National Herald Ki Loot’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Sports A Tote Bag Target Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday arrived at the Parliament Annexe building to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on 'One Nation One Election' carrying a bag with the words 'National Herald Ki Loot' written on it.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday arrived at the Parliament Annexe building to attend a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on ‘One Nation One Election’ carrying a bag with the words ‘National Herald Ki Loot’ written on it.

The move came after the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet against Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the alleged money laundering case involving the National Herald.

Swaraj’s Statement on Corruption

“This is the first time that corruption has taken place in the fourth pillar of democracy-media. The charge sheet filed by the ED highlights the old working style and ideology of the Congress party. In the guise of service, they make public institutions a tool to increase their personal property. This is a very serious matter…The Congress party and its top leadership are accountable for this,” Swaraj told ANI.

Congress Leader’s Response to Swaraj

Congress leader Sukhdeo Bhagat hit back at Swaraj, saying that the BJP is trying to defame the Congress party.

“Bansuri Swaraj is a reputed leader. She should first tell where the loot happened. The Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of the word BJP the way Britishers used to be scared. They are diverting people from the main issues. This is the deliberate attempt to defame the Congress leaders,” Bhagat said.

Enforcement Directorate’s Chargesheet

On April 15, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against top Congress members Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the money laundering case involving the National Herald. The chargesheet also names Congress leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms.

The prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, for the offence of money laundering, as defined under Section 3, read with Section 70, and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, their associated companies, and other individuals.

Previously in December, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi created a flutter after she carried a bag with the word ‘Palestine’ on it, after which the BJP strongly reacted to the development and called it ‘Muslim appeasement.’

