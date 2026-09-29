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Home > India News > National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

The training assumes significance given the location in Rajasthan’s western desert, close to the India-Pakistan International Border, where harsh weather, dust, strong winds, vast terrain and limited conventional infrastructure can pose operational challenges.

Army Aviation’s Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters carried out landing drills on the designated highway stretch.
Army Aviation’s Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters carried out landing drills on the designated highway stretch.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 17:51 IST

A stretch of National Highway-911 near Dantour in Rajasthan’s Bikaner region was temporarily transformed into a military runway on Tuesday, as the Indian Army conducted a highway landing and take-off exercise.
 
Army Aviation’s Rudra, Dhruv and Chetak helicopters carried out landing drills on the designated highway stretch, showcasing the ability to operate from alternative landing areas beyond conventional airbases and helipads.
 
The exercise focused on precision flying, controlled landing and take-off, air-ground coordination and operational preparedness.
 
The training assumes significance given the location in Rajasthan’s western desert, close to the India-Pakistan International Border, where harsh weather, dust, strong winds, vast terrain and limited conventional infrastructure can pose operational challenges.
 
The exercise was aimed at enhancing the proficiency of aircrews and ground teams to operate safely from non-traditional landing areas when conventional aviation facilities may be unavailable or restricted.
 
The drill also highlighted the importance of mobility and operational flexibility in military aviation, allowing helicopters to support troop movement, logistics, surveillance and other missions from alternative locations.
 
For a brief period, NH-911—normally used by civilian and commercial traffic—was converted into a controlled military aviation operating area, demonstrating the Indian Army’s preparedness to operate beyond conventional aviation infrastructure.
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National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

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National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

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National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

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National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan
National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan
National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan
National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan
National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

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