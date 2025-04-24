Home
Thursday, April 24, 2025
  National Panchayati Raj Day: Gujarat Leads With 346 Frontrunners And 13,781 Performer Panchayats in National Assessment

National Panchayati Raj Day: Gujarat Leads With 346 Frontrunners And 13,781 Performer Panchayats in National Assessment

In the first-ever Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) for FY 2022 23, released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, Gujarat has set a new benchmark in rural governance and sustainable development.

National Panchayati Raj Day: Gujarat Leads With 346 Frontrunners And 13,781 Performer Panchayats in National Assessment


• Gujarat leads the country with 346 Gram Panchayats in the state-wise assessment of the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI)
• Gujarat also ranks highest in the number of High-Performing Panchayats, with 13,781 Panchayats recognized
• Panchayat Assessment Index (PAI) released for the first time by the Government of India for the financial year 2022-23

 

In the first-ever Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) for FY 2022 23, released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, Gujarat has set a new benchmark in rural governance and sustainable development. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, whose mantra is “Empowered Villages, Prosperous Nation”, and the result-oriented governance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has achieved this remarkable milestone in rural development.

It is noteworthy that National Panchayati Raj Day, observed on April 24, marks the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1992, which established the Panchayati Raj system and strengthened local self-governance in rural India. Aligned with this occasion, Gujarat’s recent recognition in the Panchayat Advancement Index reflects its strong grassroots governance and leadership in sustainable rural development.

In the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), out of a total of 2,16,285 validated Gram Panchayats across the country, 346 Panchayats from Gujarat have been classified as ‘Frontrunner’ and 13,781 as ‘Performer’, the highest in both categories nationwide. Telangana secured the second position with 270 ‘Frontrunner’ Panchayats, while in the ‘Performer’ category, Maharashtra ranked second with 12,242 Panchayats, followed by Telangana with 10,099. As per the PAI data for the year 2022–23, out of the total 2,55,699 Gram Panchayats in the country, 2,16,285 submitted valid data. Among them, 699 were identified as ‘Frontrunner’, 77,298 as ‘Performer’, and 1,32,392 as ‘Aspirant’ Panchayats.

Dr. Gaurav Dahiya (IAS), State Nodal Officer for PAI and Additional Development Commissioner of the Panchayat Department, Government of Gujarat, highlighted the state’s strategy behind this remarkable achievement. He said, “This accomplishment reflects Gujarat’s strong commitment to grassroots development and the localization of Sustainable Development Goals. A series of review meetings, multiple capacity-building sessions, and coordinated efforts at all levels have played an important role in this success. Gujarat’s Panchayats have set a notable example of data-driven planning and effective inter-departmental convergence. Anchored in the vision of a ‘Viksit Panchayat’, the state is steadily advancing towards realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ through evidence-based good governance.”

Panchayat Advancement Index: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, is a comprehensive assessment tool that measures the progress of over 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats against the Localized Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs). Recognized as a landmark initiative to gauge grassroots development and strengthen the role of Panchayats, the PAI evaluates performance across nine key themes: poverty-free and better livelihood Panchayats, healthy Panchayats, child-friendly Panchayats, water-sufficient Panchayats, clean and green Panchayats, Panchayats with self-reliant infrastructure, socially just and secure Panchayats, Panchayats with good governance, and women-friendly Panchayats. The assessment is based on 435 unique local indicators and 566 data points.

PM Modi’s Dream of “Viksit Bharat” takes root in “Viksit Panchayat”

When Gram Panchayats are empowered and capable, they not only transform the landscape of rural areas but also give concrete shape to the dream of a “Viksit Bharat”. The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), launched by the Government of India, reinforces this very vision. Gujarat’s outstanding performance in this index reflects the state’s leading role in realizing the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed nation through the empowerment and advancement of Panchayats.

