National Unity Day 2025: Why India Celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Instead Of Jawaharlal Nehru For Uniting The Nation?

India is celebrating National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Divas, on October 31 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of veteran freedom fighter and statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The day is being observed across the country with events that pay tribute to Patel’s lasting legacy as the architect of India’s political integration.

What is National Unity Day?

National Unity Day commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, who played a pivotal role in uniting the nation after Independence. Patel successfully persuaded around 560 princely states to join the Union of India, ensuring the nation’s territorial and political integrity. His contributions to the consolidation of India earned him the title of the Iron Man of India.

History of National Unity Day

The Government of India officially declared October 31 as National Unity Day in 2014 to honour Patel’s monumental role in shaping a united India. Since then, the day has been observed annually to celebrate his ideals and inspire citizens to uphold the spirit of unity and integrity.

Significance of National Unity Day

To carry forward Patel’s vision of national integration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative on October 31, 2015. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the initiative “promotes the idea of unity in diversity” by pairing different states and union territories for linguistic, cultural, and educational exchanges. The aim is to strengthen emotional bonds among citizens and reinforce the essence of India’s pluralism.

National Unity Day 2025 Theme

This year’s theme, “Unity in Diversity,” reflects the core philosophy of India’s cultural and social fabric, resonating with Sardar Patel’s dream of an inclusive and united nation.

Also Read: Delhi Police Opposes Bail Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Case; Calls Anti-CAA Protests ‘Pre-Planned Conspiracy’

Celebrations in Delhi: ‘Sardar@150’ Campaign

In the national capital, the Delhi government is marking the occasion with a two-month-long campaign titled “Sardar@150.” The initiative celebrates Patel’s legacy and seeks to inspire young Indians to embrace national values of self-reliance, unity, and integrity.

Discussing the campaign, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, “The campaign is not only a tribute to India’s great unifier Sardar Patel, but also a clarion call for the youth of India to embrace self-reliance, integrity, and national unity,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

Starting from Patel Chowk, Unity Marches are being held across all 11 districts of Delhi at 6:00 pm, culminating at the National War Memorial. The marches are being actively participated in by members of the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), students, teachers, and volunteers. The initiative has also been widely promoted through the My Bharat platform.

Also Read: Who Is Justice Surya Kant? From Village To Supreme Court, The Rise Of India’s 53rd CJI