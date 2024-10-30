National Unity Day: JP Nadda Honors Sardar Patel’s Legacy With Oath Of Unity

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda took the 'oath of unity' on Wednesday, organised as part of National Unity Day, held in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking at the pledge event held in Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Minister Nadda recounted the efforts of Patel to unite India into a nation.

“We should always be grateful to him and remember him with gratitude because he made a great contribution to his independence. But after independence, the 28 states with 8 union territories, this united India, this one India, is because of him,” Nadda said.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Home Minister who played a major role in the integration of India after Independence.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated himself to the freedom movement, spent his entire life and later he became the Prime Minister and united all the 562 small and big states in a very short time,” Nadda added.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali, he said that one must also fulfil their duties to the nation.

“I wish you all a Happy Diwali tomorrow, may you all celebrate this auspicious moment. But at the same time, we must fulfil our responsibility towards our country, and that is why today I will take a vow and I request all of you will also take part in the vow,” the minister added.

Additionally, on October 29, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organized in New Delhi as part of the National Unity Day.

Several dignitaries including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena were present on the occasion.

In his address, the home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to organize the ‘Run for Unity’ in 2015 in the memory of the great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to make the country pledge for the unity and integrity of the country, as per a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With ANI Inputs)



