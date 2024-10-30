Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

National Unity Day: JP Nadda Honors Sardar Patel’s Legacy With Oath Of Unity

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda took the 'oath of unity' on Wednesday, organised as part of National Unity Day, held in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

National Unity Day: JP Nadda Honors Sardar Patel’s Legacy With Oath Of Unity

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda took the ‘oath of unity’ on Wednesday, organised as part of National Unity Day, held in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking at the pledge event held in Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi, Minister Nadda recounted the efforts of Patel to unite India into a nation.

“We should always be grateful to him and remember him with gratitude because he made a great contribution to his independence. But after independence, the 28 states with 8 union territories, this united India, this one India, is because of him,” Nadda said.

National Unity Day is celebrated on October 31, marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and former Home Minister who played a major role in the integration of India after Independence.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel dedicated himself to the freedom movement, spent his entire life and later he became the Prime Minister and united all the 562 small and big states in a very short time,” Nadda added.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Diwali, he said that one must also fulfil their duties to the nation.

“I wish you all a Happy Diwali tomorrow, may you all celebrate this auspicious moment. But at the same time, we must fulfil our responsibility towards our country, and that is why today I will take a vow and I request all of you will also take part in the vow,” the minister added.

Additionally, on October 29, Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organized in New Delhi as part of the National Unity Day.

Several dignitaries including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinay Kumar Saxena were present on the occasion.

In his address, the home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to organize the ‘Run for Unity’ in 2015 in the memory of the great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to make the country pledge for the unity and integrity of the country, as per a statement from Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Foil Gang’s Plan In Rani Bagh Firing Case – Here’s What Happened

Filed under

amit shah Diwali wishes India unity jp nadda national integration National Unity Day October 31 Run for unity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unity pledge
Advertisement

Also Read

Cole Palmer Reveals Who’s The Toughest Opponent He Has Ever Faced

Cole Palmer Reveals Who’s The Toughest Opponent He Has Ever Faced

Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Nation’s Longest Vande Bharat Train Begins From Delhi To Patna From Today

Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

Fresh ‘Hoax’ Bomb Threat Targets Mumbai based Air India Flight

India Seeks Global Support for Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

India Seeks Global Support for Biodiversity Action Plan at COP16

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Entertainment

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Disturbing Allegations Surface Regarding Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Parties

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Shocker!! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Split After Three Years Together

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Malayalam Industry’s Acclaimed Editor Nishadh Yusuf Found Dead at 43 in Kochi

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Why Was Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained In New York?

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid Concert Speech

Is Shawn Mendes Straight Or Gay? Singer Opens Up About His Sexuality In A Candid

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

Is This Andamanese Tribe Still Stuck In The Stone Age? Find Out Here

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox